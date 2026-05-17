Allen Targets Costa, Sopai Targeted by UFC Stars, Bukauskas and Sopai Prepare for Bout

Allen has split decision victories in his last two fights. Sopai had a tough promotional debut but bounced back. Bukauskas has three straight wins, with Coco Beltran's recent addition to his resume. Sopai is here to take on another young prospect. Luna fits the bill. Bukauskas aims to beat Sopai. Sopai and Luna have also been rising stars and want to continue their excellent form. With a significant victory and showcase fights planned for each averted, it is likely there will be more action worth watching from these targeted UFC stars in the near future.

Allen (21-4) got back into the win column by showing Costa (27-7) that there are levels to mixed martial arts. With the win, 'Almighty' is now 2-1 in his last three fights...

"The Iceman"... chose to focus on the knockout, though. The 25-year-old found his rhythm in the second round and landed a stunning rear-naked choke attempt in the third round. At 35, though, Choi has no time to waste, and he wants to have the Korean knockout artist take on Woodson next... Diaz (16-1-1) had a UFC debut in his rearview mirror and earned a fight against another skilled 135er such as Japan's Nakamura...

Bukauskas (21-4-1) proved he could get the better of Sopai (13-3) with a submission... Sopai (13-3) tapped out to a rear-naked choke... Sopai and Luna (8-0 as a pro) have both been rising stars and 'Borderboy' is coming off big UFC wins against former TUF coaches Nightingale and Schubert... Whoever emerges victorious would be cemented as one of the very best at bantamweight





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