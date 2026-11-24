James Bryant, an American charged as a co-conspirator in the deadly Tumbler Ridge, B.C. mass shooting, has filed a 33-page application for release from jail ahead of trial. Prosecutors allege Bryant colluded online with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar and tried to set up a livestream of the murders.

An American charged as a co-conspirator in the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. , has filed an application for release from jail ahead of a trial next year.

James Cody Bryant, who uses female pronouns and goes by the name Melody, appeared in U.S. district court in Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, where a court sketch captured the accused during the proceedings. Bryant pleaded not guilty in a Seattle court in October to a charge of conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country and was kept in custody after the hearing.

Also read Alleged Tumbler Ridge shooting co-conspirator asks U.S. court to revoke detention order

Bryant Accused of Online Collusion

The criminal complaint against Bryant alleges she colluded with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar online and attempted to set up a livestream of the murders. Van Rootselaar killed eight people last February, including five students and an educational assistant at the local secondary school, before she fatally shot herself as police closed in.

Advertisement

In a 33-page filing submitted to court last week, Bryant's lawyers argue she would not pose a threat to society if she is released ahead of trial next year. The documents include some of the texts exchanged between Bryant and Van Rootselaar. Bryant's lawyer says the texts may be tasteless but are protected under the First Amendment.

Lawyers Argue for Pre-Trial Release

The case has drawn attention on both sides of the border because of the severity of the Tumbler Ridge shooting and the allegation that someone outside Canada helped plan it online. Bryant remains in custody in the United States while the release application proceeds. No date has been set for a ruling on the request.

The charge of conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country is a serious federal offence in the United States, and the release application is being weighed against that allegation. Prosecutors have not yet responded publicly in detail to the 33-page defence filing. The court will decide whether Bryant can await trial outside jail. A trial is expected next year.

Bryant has denied the charge and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The Tumbler Ridge shooting remains one of the deadliest school-related attacks in Canadian history, and the co-conspirator allegation has raised questions about how the attack was planned. The filing last week is the latest development in a case that spans two countries and involves evidence drawn from online messages.