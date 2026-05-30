Alleged Member of Extortion Gang Claims Innocence in Immigration Hearing

Jashandeep Singh testified that he was only fooling around with a replica handgun when he was filmed holding it to a friend's head. He claimed he didn't know anything about the activities of the gun's owner, Arshdeep Singh, who has since been deported for his role in shootings, arsons, and vehicle fraud in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C.

An alleged member of a cross-Canada extortion network claimed he was an innocent victim of circumstance during an immigration hearing. Jashandeep Singh testified that he was only fooling around with a replica handgun when he was filmed holding it to a friend's head.

He claimed he didn't know anything about the activities of the gun's owner, Arshdeep Singh, who has since been deported for his role in shootings, arsons, and vehicle fraud in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C. Singh told the hearing he came to Canada as a student in December 2022 and is currently awaiting word on an application for a post-graduate work permit.

He claimed he was not aware of Arshdeep Singh's involvement in the extortion network and that he was only a friend from college. Singh testified that Arshdeep Singh was a mid-level player in the extortion network and that he was only a foot soldier. He claimed he was not involved in any of the extortion-related incidents and that he was not aware of Arshdeep Singh's activities.

The Immigration and Refugee Board member overseeing the hearing, Warren Puddicombe, pressed Singh on his apparent lack of interest in his friend's activities. Singh claimed that he would have not held the gun if he had asked Arshdeep Singh about it. The hearing is part of an investigation into a series of extortions allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Edmonton police Const.

Kevin St. Louis testified that Jashandeep Singh came to police's attention while they were tracking Arshdeep Singh's movements through Edmonton. Police believe Arshdeep Singh was a mid-level player in the extortion network and that he was involved in shootings, arsons, and vehicle fraud in multiple provinces. The investigation is ongoing, and the Immigration and Refugee Board will continue to hear testimony from Jashandeep Singh and other witnesses.

The hearing is expected to last several days, and a decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether Jashandeep Singh will be deported from Canada or allowed to remain in the country. The investigation into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the series of extortions is ongoing, and police are working to bring those responsible to justice.

The gang is believed to be responsible for multiple shootings, arsons, and vehicle fraud incidents in multiple provinces. The investigation is a complex one, and police are working to gather evidence and build a case against those responsible. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether those responsible will face charges and be brought to justice. The Immigration and Refugee Board will continue to hear testimony from Jashandeep Singh and other witnesses in the coming days.

The hearing is expected to last several days, and a decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether Jashandeep Singh will be deported from Canada or allowed to remain in the country. The investigation into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the series of extortions is ongoing, and police are working to bring those responsible to justice.

The gang is believed to be responsible for multiple shootings, arsons, and vehicle fraud incidents in multiple provinces. The investigation is a complex one, and police are working to gather evidence and build a case against those responsible. The outcome of the investigation will determine whether those responsible will face charges and be brought to justice





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Extortion Gang Immigration Hearing Jashandeep Singh Arshdeep Singh Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

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