Alleged Gang Influence and Threats Plaguing Canadian Cricket

An investigation uncovers disturbing allegations of the Bishnoi gang attempting to influence player selection and leadership within Cricket Canada, leading to threats against players and officials. The probe also touches upon wider corruption concerns within the organization and scrutiny of a Canadian player by the ICC.

An investigation by The Fifth Estate has revealed a disturbing trend within Canada's highest levels of cricket: troubling actions by individuals claiming affiliation with the Bishnoi gang. These actions, exemplified by threats made at a British Columbia restaurant in July 2025, suggest an organized effort to influence the sport.

The incident at the restaurant was intended to be a celebratory gathering for a group of approximately 25 cricketers following a significant provincial tournament victory. Amidst the lively atmosphere, a stark warning was delivered to a star player on Canada's national men's team. According to sources, two players approached the star and asserted they represented the Bishnoi gang, a group designated as a terrorist entity in Canada due to its history of violence, including shootings, extortion, and killings within the South Asian community. The players allegedly instructed the national team star to ensure that Dilpreet Bajwa, a young cricketer, and another player on both the provincial and national teams were not dropped from their respective teams. Failure to comply, they warned, would result in severe consequences for the player and his family.

Fear and intimidation appear to be hallmarks of this alleged influence. A man identified as Noah, who spoke to the national player shortly after the incident and has himself received death threats, relayed the gravity of the warning: 'You must take care of these guys. These guys should not get dropped from the team. If they do, you are in trouble.' Noah shared a text message he received in Hindi, stating, 'We know where you live…. You won't be able to run away from the Bishnoi Group.' This chilling message underscores the deep-seated fear that has permeated the sport.

Adding to these concerns, Dilpreet Bajwa, the cricketer mentioned in the threats, was questioned by the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit following a no-ball he bowled during Canada's third match at the T-20 Men’s World Cup in Chennai, India, on February 17th. While Cricket Canada has stated it takes matters of integrity extremely seriously and supports independent reviews, the confluence of alleged criminal threats, player scrutiny, and leadership changes raises serious questions. Arvinder Khosa, head of Cricket B.C. and recently elected president of Cricket Canada, has been linked to individuals under investigation for broader allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement within the organization. A Cricket Canada insider, speaking anonymously, described the organization as 'a place where corruption thrives,' highlighting the pervasive issues.

The infiltration of organized crime, even through claims of affiliation, has fostered a climate of fear, impacting player safety and leading to significant resignations. One high-level official resigned his board position with Cricket Canada after receiving multiple threats and experiencing a shooting at his home, illustrating the tangible dangers faced by those within the sport. The rapid growth of cricket in Canada, with leagues experiencing immense demand, stands in stark contrast to the dark undercurrents of alleged criminal influence threatening its integrity and the safety of its participants.





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Cricket Canada Bishnoi Gang Organized Crime Threats Corruption

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