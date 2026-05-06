Allegations of UCP Officials' Knowledge of Unauthorized Voting List Use Spark Calls for Public Inquiry

Senior UCP officials are accused of knowing about the unauthorized use of a voting list by a separatist group, leading to calls for a public inquiry. Former Premier Jason Kenney's personal information was allegedly shared at a separatist event, prompting legal action. The Opposition NDP claims video evidence shows UCP staff were aware of the breach but failed to act, raising concerns about data privacy and accountability.

New allegations have emerged suggesting that senior officials within the United Conservative Party ( UCP ) were aware of the unauthorized use of a voting list by a separatist group and attended a virtual meeting where the database was discussed.

The controversy centers around The Centurion Project, a database containing the personal information of millions of Albertans, which was unlawfully obtained and made publicly accessible. The project, led by political organizer David Parker, aimed to identify and recruit supporters for a potential separatist referendum. Parker is also known for his role in the Take Back Alberta movement, which played a significant part in the ousting of former Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney has since come forward, stating that his personal information, including his home address, was shared publicly during a separatist event. He expressed concern about the broader implications of the data breach, which could affect vulnerable groups such as domestic violence survivors, journalists, and public servants. Kenney has indicated that he is seeking legal counsel to address this violation of his privacy.

Meanwhile, the UCP has confirmed that some of its staff attended the meeting, believing the database was obtained legally. However, the Opposition NDP has accused the UCP of inaction, claiming that video evidence shows senior party officials were aware of the breach and failed to report it. The NDP has called for a public inquiry, arguing that the premier’s staff and senior officials knew about the breach and did nothing.

Elections Alberta has begun investigating the matter, but questions remain about why no action was taken earlier. The controversy has sparked calls for greater accountability and transparency, with many Albertans demanding answers about how their personal information was compromised and what steps are being taken to prevent future breaches





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UCP Data Breach Separatist Group Jason Kenney Public Inquiry

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