All‑Wheel‑Drive Cars Offer Winter‑Ready Alternatives to SUVs

Explore five budget‑friendly all‑wheel‑drive vehicles that deliver winter traction without the SUV price tag, from the Subaru Impreza to the BMW 330i xDrive.

When winter approaches, many drivers consider all‑wheel‑drive (AWD) vehicles to keep traction on snowy or icy roads. While SUVs often dominate the conversation, a range of sedans, hatchbacks and minivans also offer AWD, providing a more affordable and fuel‑efficient option for those who need winter‑ready performance without the higher price of an SUV.

AWD in the Subaru Impreza: The Affordable Hatchback

The Subaru Impreza remains the brand's most economical model and the only non‑sports car that comes standard with AWD. The hatchback layout delivers ample cargo space and a roomy interior, making it a practical choice for families and commuters alike. Although the Impreza lacks Subaru's X‑Mode traction control, its AWD system continuously powers all four wheels, unlike many systems that rely on a front‑wheel‑drive base and only send power to the rear when needed.

Also read Daily Phrase Puzzle Wheel Game

Pros of the Impreza include its spacious cabin, comfortable ride and the fact that it is the only Subaru available as a hatchback. Cons are its modest acceleration and a bland interior design that may feel dated compared to newer competitors.

Toyota Camry: The Hybrid Sedan with Full‑Line AWD

Toyota's 2025 Camry is the only midsize sedan in its class that offers AWD on every trim level, and every model is equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Depending on the trim, the AWD Camry delivers an EPA‑estimated 43 to 50 mpg combined, surpassing most hybrid SUVs in fuel economy. The base LE trim is the most efficient, while higher trims add advanced driver‑assist features and a refined driving experience.

Advertisement

Key advantages of the Camry include its quiet cabin, generous interior space and strong safety ratings. The main drawback is a coarse engine sound during hard acceleration, which may be noticeable to some drivers.

Honda Sienna: The Hybrid Minivan with AWD Capability

The Honda Sienna is the only hybrid minivan that offers AWD across all trim levels. The Woodland Edition stands out with a raised ride height, increased ground clearance and a standard tow hitch that can handle up to 3,500 pounds, making it the most capable minivan in the lineup.

Fuel efficiency is a highlight, with the AWD Sienna achieving an EPA‑estimated 35 mpg combined. The vehicle also comes with a comprehensive list of standard features and a comfortable interior. However, its acceleration is slow and the second‑row seats cannot be removed, limiting flexibility for cargo or passenger configurations.

Tesla Model 3: The Electric AWD with Advanced Traction Modes

For electric‑vehicle enthusiasts, the Tesla Model 3 offers AWD in its mid‑level Premium All‑Wheel Drive and top Performance models. The AWD system includes a Slippery Surface mode that provides extra traction on slick roads and a Stuck Assist feature that can free the car from loose surfaces.

While the Model 3 excels in range, performance and technology, it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which may disappoint drivers who rely on smartphone integration. The AWD variants come at a higher price point than the base model, but the added traction and performance can justify the cost for those who need it.

Advertisement

BMW 330i xDrive: The Luxury Sedan with AWD Precision

The BMW 330i xDrive is the most affordable 3 Series that offers AWD, with the M340i xDrive available for those seeking more power. BMW's xDrive system works with Dynamic Traction Control, allowing the wheels to spin more freely when needed to improve traction on snow and slush.

Strengths of the 330i xDrive include its stable handling, powerful yet efficient engines and advanced technology. The main limitation is that some advanced safety features are optional and come at an extra cost. A redesigned 2027 model is expected next year, promising further improvements.

Choosing AWD Without an SUV: Practical Alternatives for Winter Driving

Drivers who want AWD for winter conditions can consider these alternatives to SUVs and trucks. If the listed models do not fit a buyer's needs, other options such as the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Mazda 3, Hyundai Sonata and Lexus ES also offer AWD in various configurations.

By selecting a sedan, hatchback or minivan with AWD, consumers can enjoy winter traction while saving on purchase price, fuel costs and maintenance compared to larger SUVs.