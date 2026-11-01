All 9 Killed as Business Jet Crashes in West Palm Beach Florida Neighborhood

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed into a Florida neighborhood, killing everyone on board. Transportation Secretary confirmed the fatalities as authorities investigate the cause of the tragedy.

United States Transportation Secretary confirmed that all nine people aboard a business jet were killed after the aircraft crashed into a residential neighborhood in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The crash occurred near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Palm Beach County, creating a massive fiery crater in the pavement near a busy roadway. The private Learjet 60, identified by tail number N722BD, had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was en route to the Bahamas. Video footage captured by bystanders inside their vehicles showed the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged from the sky before striking the ground.

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Massive Fireball Erupts Near Residential Area

The plane erupted into a giant fireball that appeared to just miss nearby homes before impacting near passing vehicles. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site as flames flickered around chunks of pavement lining the deep crater. Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, described the event as definitely a tragedy. He confirmed that the aircraft was a private flight but stated he could not immediately provide details about the identities of those on board.

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The airport has been cooperating with authorities as the investigation begins. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office closed roads in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area immediately. Emergency personnel, including firefighters, rushed to the scene to manage the aftermath and ensure public safety. A woman working nearby reported that electricity in the surrounding area had been out for approximately two hours following the impact.

It was not immediately known if any residents on the ground were injured or killed, though the proximity of the crash to homes raised significant safety concerns. Authorities did not immediately disclose what caused the jet to go down or the specific circumstances leading to the crash. The circumstances remain under active investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies. This incident marks a significant tragedy for the community in South Florida.

Authorities Investigate Cause of Tragic Crash

The Associated Press continues to monitor the situation for updates regarding the victims and the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.