National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends hepatitis B vaccine for all infants in Canada

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends that all Canadian infants receive the hepatitis B vaccine, either within 24 hours of birth or at their two-month routine immunization visit, urging provinces to transition toward a uniform program.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends that all infants in Canada receive vaccination against hepatitis B, shifting away from the current patchwork of provincial schedules that often delay the shot until grades 6 or 7.

The expert committee says infants can receive the vaccine within the first 24 hours of birth or at their first routine childhood immunization appointment at two months of age. At that two-month visit, babies in Canada already receive vaccinations for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, also known as whooping cough, and polio. Adding hepatitis B to that appointment would align infant protection across the country.

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Hepatitis B virus risks and liver damage

Hepatitis B is a virus that infects the liver and has a high likelihood of becoming chronic in young children, especially in infants under one year old. Untreated chronic hepatitis B can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Several provinces and territories already give hepatitis B vaccinations in infancy, including British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and all three territories.

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Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador do not vaccinate against the virus until grades 6 or 7. In Canada, NACI says the prevalence of hepatitis B is low, estimated to be below two per cent overall. The rates are higher among certain vulnerable populations, including those born outside of Canada in regions where hepatitis B is endemic. Pregnant women are screened for the infection, but health providers note gaps in care exist.

Hepatitis B is spread through blood and bodily fluids. According to the HIV and hepatitis information platform CATIE, which is supported by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the virus can be acquired during or after childbirth and through contact with items that may contain traces of blood, such as nail clippers. It is not spread by casual contact, such as through hugging, kissing, touching or sharing utensils with someone who is infected.

NACI strategy to promote health equity

NACI says a vaccination strategy that provides protection in early life is expected to promote health equity by ensuring that all children are protected during the period of greatest vulnerability to chronic infection. The guidance states that it will take time for jurisdictions to transition towards optimal programs to offer immunization to all infants. NACI noted it consulted with the provinces to determine the feasibility of changing to a new, uniform schedule.

Continuing to offer vaccine to older children during the transition will ensure continued protection, and all of the Canadian hepatitis B vaccine programs have been shown to reduce disease since they were first introduced.