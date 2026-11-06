Crown drops all remaining charges against former OPP officer Theo Oderkirk

All remaining criminal charges against former Ontario Provincial Police officer Theo Oderkirk have been dropped by the Crown, ending a case that involved 14 charges from two complainants and about eight months in custody.

All remaining criminal charges against a former Ontario Provincial Police officer accused of historical sexual assault s have been dropped by the Crown. The decision was revealed Friday morning in court, bringing an end to the criminal proceedings against Theo Oderkirk, 51.

Oderkirk had been accused of a total of 14 charges by two complainants in separate cases. All of those charges have now either been stayed or withdrawn by the prosecution. The Crown said it had no reasonable prospect of conviction following a review of the evidence in the historical sexual assault case against Oderkirk. That conclusion came after a lengthy period of proceedings that Oderkirk and his lawyer say caused severe damage.

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Crown Fails To Provide Disclosure Materials

Oderkirk, who resigned from the OPP in September after 23 years of service, had separate historical assault charges stayed last month by the Crown. Those stayed charges stemmed from allegations by a different complainant, and they were halted before the latest withdrawal. Defence lawyer Alexa Banister-Thompson told court the historical assault charges against Oderkirk were stayed because the Crown failed to provide disclosure materials to the defence that the prosecution had in its possession for months.

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She said the defence raised significant concerns from the outset about the credibility and reliability of the complainant and her motive to fabricate. Oderkirk spent about eight months in jail until his release following a bail review, days prior to his previously scheduled trial. His lawyer said he spent eight months in solitary confinement and, in a moment of despair, resigned from the OPP so he could afford legal fees with his two outstanding trials.

Defense Claims Charges Should Have Been Withdrawn Sooner

Banister-Thompson told the court the Crown's office should not have taken 21 months to withdraw the charges against her client. She also reiterated that Oderkirk would have been acquitted of all 14 charges in trial. After the charges were withdrawn, Oderkirk told CTV News that 19 charges against him never saw the inside of a courtroom. He said the last two years have taken an enormous toll on him physically, emotionally, and financially.

There are things that happened during this process that I will carry with me the rest of my life, Oderkirk said in a statement to CTV News following the withdrawal of charges. Today brings an end to a chapter that has taken so much from me, but I refuse to let these allegations define who I am or what comes next, Oderkirk said.

He added that he looks forward to putting this chapter behind him and building his future rather than continuing to defend himself against false allegations from his past. Banister-Thompson said today's withdrawal brings an end to the criminal proceedings, but it does not restore what Mr. Oderkirk has lost in the meantime. The defence position remains that the case should not have taken as long as it did to conclude.

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Publication Bans Protect Complainant Identities

Oderkirk had a checkered past as a police officer, which included several misconduct charges under the Police Services Act. Those past matters are separate from the criminal charges that have now been resolved. Publication bans protect the identities of the complainants from being revealed, including the nature of their relationship to Oderkirk. The bans remain in place and limit what can be reported about the people who brought the allegations.

In August, a Perth judge found Oderkirk guilty of two counts of breaching an earlier release by failing to abide by a non-communication order. He was given a conditional discharge and three years of probation for those breaches. The latest Crown decision means no remaining criminal charge from the historical sexual assault allegations will proceed to trial.

The case has ended with all remaining counts either stayed or withdrawn, and Oderkirk has said he now intends to move forward with his life.