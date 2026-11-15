All 197 Saved As Tanker Capsizes Cruise Boat on Mississippi

Port of New Orleans sues Chinese-owned tanker operator after the Atlantic Asphalt capsized a river cruise, injuring 32 but saving all 197 people aboard.

The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed a lawsuit on Friday to secure federal control of the Atlantic Asphalt, a tanker that capsized the American Heritage cruise ship on the Mississippi River, ensuring investigators can seize the vessel. This legal action targets Nave Shipping SA, a Liberia-registered subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a major state-owned Chinese conglomerate. The crash occurred when the 520-foot (160-meter) tanker lost steering and slammed into the docked riverboat, causing it to topple onto its side. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage survived the incident, marking a rare success in waterway emergency responses. The Port authority seeks to recover at least $1 million in terminal damages while authorities manage the complex removal of the sunken vessel and its fuel cargo.

Crash Mechanism And Immediate Response

The American Heritage was docked at a New Orleans terminal when the Atlantic Asphalt drifted toward it, having apparently lost steering control. Passenger Joe Knab recalled hearing the tanker blast its horn several times just before the collision, which forced the cruise ship to immediately lean. Crew members quickly gathered passengers on the third deck to distribute life vests and prepare for evacuation before the vessel suddenly rolled over. This rapid deployment of safety gear proved critical as the boat tipped into the muddy waters, sending Knab and approximately 100 others into the river. The water temperature was recorded at 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius), adding physical stress to the sudden immersion. Rescue efforts involved tugboat operators, other cruise ship captains, nearby construction workers, and police officers who rushed to pull people from the water. Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham noted that the first step in the salvage operation is the safe removal of the 16,000 gallons (60,500 liters) of fuel remaining on the capsided ship. Officials stated that river traffic would be limited for a short period but expected vessels to move freely upstream and downstream soon. The Atlantic Asphalt has been towed away from the immediate crash site, but moving the cruise ship may take weeks. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to New Orleans to determine the exact mechanical or operational causes of the steering failure. The initial warning signs and the speed of the crew response were key factors in preventing a higher casualty count during the sudden capsizing event.

Also read Tanker hits docked New Orleans river cruise boat, rescue underway

Stakeholder Positions And Ownership Details

Nave Shipping SA is the primary entity named in the Port of New Orleans lawsuit as the owner of the Atlantic Asphalt. International maritime records indicate that Nave Shipping SA is registered in Monrovia, Liberia, but operates as a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation. This Chinese state-owned conglomerate is one of the world largest shipbuilders and a central actor in the legal proceedings following the crash. The Port of New Orleans Board of Commissioners initiated the lawsuit to establish jurisdiction over the vessel and prevent any potential flight from federal seizure. A judge issued a warrant on Friday granting federal officials temporary control of the ship pending further investigation. The tanker specialized in transporting asphalt and bitumen, semi-solid substances commonly used in road construction and roofing projects. MarineTraffic data confirmed that the vessel had New Orleans as its final destination when the incident occurred. The flag state of the ship was the Marshall Islands, adding another layer of international maritime regulation to the ongoing legal case. Port officials and maritime authorities are coordinating closely to ensure the safety of the terminal infrastructure while the legal claims against the Chinese subsidiary are processed. The exact cause of the steering loss remains under investigation by federal agencies and shipping safety experts. Legal experts note that the lawsuit aims to secure both financial compensation for the terminal damage and regulatory leverage over the vessel during the cleanup phase. The involvement of a major state-owned enterprise highlights the global supply chain intersections that occur on local waterways like the Mississippi River.

Advertisement

Injuries, Survivors, And Ongoing Salvage

Medical officials reported that 32 individuals were transported to hospitals following the accident, including two police officers who were thrown into the river when the boat rolled. Despite the large number of injuries, none were classified as critical, and eight patients remained hospitalized on Saturday. The injuries ranged from minor trauma to exposure-related issues due to the cold water and mud. New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll emphasized that putting life vests on the passengers while they waited to disembark was the single most important factor in their survival. She explained that the vests allowed people to float upriver while rescuers retrieved them, regardless of whether the water depth was 10 feet or 200 feet. Joe Knab, a passenger who spent approximately 15 minutes in the river, described the experience as scary but manageable, attributing his survival partly to his 20 years of Navy service. Knab noted that the mud covered his clothes and made the water unpleasant, but his cellphone remained functional, allowing him to contact family. The emotional toll on survivors has been significant, with many expressing fear of drowning during the rapid sinking. The Port of New Orleans and federal agencies are conducting a thorough review of the emergency response protocols that were activated during the capsizing. The removal of the American Heritage will be a complex engineering challenge due to its position against the terminal and the presence of hazardous fuel. Authorities are monitoring the structural integrity of the dock and surrounding infrastructure to prevent further damage as the salvage operation proceeds. The United States Coast Guard continues to oversee the waterway safety and coordinate with local emergency services as the cleanup efforts expand. The focus remains on ensuring that all remaining passengers and crew receive adequate medical care and support while the legal and engineering phases of the incident are resolved.