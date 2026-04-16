Alistair Johnston Nears Return After Grueling Hamstring Rehab

Canadian national team defender Alistair Johnston is on the cusp of returning to action for Celtic after undergoing surgery for a persistent hamstring injury. The long recovery has been challenging but has provided valuable insights into his body and running mechanics, with Johnston now focused on a strong finish to the club season and readiness for upcoming international commitments.

Alistair Johnston , a key figure for the Canadian men's national soccer team, is nearing a return to the pitch after a significant layoff due to a hamstring injury. Johnston, who has earned 56 caps for Canada, including 50 starts, has been sidelined since June's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to Guatemala.

His absence has been keenly felt by both Celtic, his club team, and the Canadian national side, with Jesse Marsch, the national team coach, having relied heavily on his presence. The injury, which required surgery in November, has presented a challenging but ultimately educational recovery period for the 27-year-old fullback from Aurora, Ontario. Celtic manager Martin O’Neill expressed hope earlier in the week that Johnston, along with other injured players, would participate in a closed-door friendly before Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final clash against St. Mirren. "The body’s feeling good," Johnston stated, emphasizing the meticulous and time-consuming nature of hamstring recovery. "It’s been a long recovery, but that’s what a hamstring is. You’ve got to be smart with it. You’ve got to take the time and put in the hours. There’s no shortcuts you can take with a hamstring." The prolonged absence has coincided with a turbulent season for Celtic, marked by managerial changes and inconsistent performances. The Glasgow club currently sits third in the Scottish Premiership, trailing league leaders Hearts and rivals Rangers. Johnston confessed to the immense frustration of watching his team struggle from the sidelines. "It’s probably been the longest year of my life and I’ve barely played any of the matches. … It’s just been a constant revolving door," he lamented. "There’s so much just going on behind the scenes as well. The play on the pitch hasn’t been what we’ve come to expect as a player pool and what our fans have come to expect from a Celtic team. So that’s been frustrating. But at the same time, we’re still in a position where if we really put together a string of results here, we have a chance to still win the league and ideally win the Scottish Cup." Johnston also reflected on the difficult departure of Wilfried Nancy, his former coach at CF Montreal, who was dismissed by Celtic after a mere 33 days in charge. Johnston felt a sense of personal responsibility, believing his inability to play prevented him from fully supporting Nancy's vision on the field. "It was difficult situation. I felt for him," Johnston admitted. "I really felt that I let him down to the degree that I couldn’t be out there on the pitch to help really show the lads what he wanted on the grass, in training and ideally in the matches. Look, he is still a good coach. … It wasn’t a perfect fit. The timing was unbelievably difficult and I think he would be the first one to admit that. But at the end of the moment, I think the buck stops with the players." The surgery itself was complex, involving work around a major nerve, which resulted in significant tingling sensations. Describing the challenges of communicating these sensations to his medical team, Johnston explained, "It’s difficult sometimes to put into words what the sensations are that I’m feeling. And sometimes small things might be heightened. Or it’s the opposite. And it’s always difficult for me to then give that information to my physios when they’re asking how it’s feeling." Initially injured during a Champions League fixture against Kairat Almaty in August, Johnston attempted a return in October against Sturm Graz but was forced off after just 23 minutes, leading to the decision for surgery. "It was definitely one of the most difficult days when I realized that I had reinjured it and I need to get surgery," he recalled. "It was just really frustrating. It felt like it was so unnecessary, taking the risk when I did it. But at the end of the day, you move on quickly." Despite the setbacks, Johnston is focusing on the positives. He sees the extended period as an opportunity to become fitter, contribute to Celtic's crucial late-season games, and ensure he is sharp for a potential World Cup appearance. He acknowledged his privileged position, with dedicated medical support and financial stability, reminding himself that there are far worse situations. "At the end of the day, I still am lucky. You get to go in six days a week and I’ve got a physio who’s full-time with me, taking care of my every need and making sure that I come back stronger. I’m still getting paid. There’s definitely worse things, worse situations in the world, as frustrating as it was to not be able to go out there and help my teammates." The rehab process has provided Johnston with valuable insights into his running mechanics, revealing him to be a "hamstring-dominant runner." This discovery has necessitated adjustments to his stride and gait, leading to a broader training regimen to accommodate increased strain on other muscle groups. He now possesses a more profound understanding of his body's nuances. Johnston’s return to the Canadian camp last month as a training player, after missing previous international windows, was a welcome relief. He credits his wife, Peyton, for her unwavering support during this period of physical and emotional challenge, recognizing that recovery is rarely a linear path and can involve days where progress seems to regress





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