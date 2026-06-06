Alina Müller Bolsters PWHL Hamilton's Core as GM Duggan Continues Strategic Roster Build

General Manager Meghan Duggan adds another key piece to the Hamilton roster with the acquisition of forward Alina Müller, bringing consistent scoring and playoff experience from her time with the Boston Fleet.

Alina Müller adds to what is already looking like a solid PWHL Hamilton core put together by GM Meghan Duggan . As a member of the Boston Fleet in 2025-26, Müller had four goals and 17 assists for 21 points, finishing third on the team in scoring.

She also scored a goal and three assists for four points in Boston's first-round matchup against the Charge in the Walter Cup Playoffs. In 80 career regular-season games, she has 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points. In 12 Walter Cup Playoff games, she's recorded three goals and four assists for seven points. General Manager Meghan Duggan has been strategic in assembling the Hamilton roster, and Müller's acquisition strengthens that foundation.

Her consistent offensive production and playoff experience make her a valuable asset. The decision regarding Müller was communicated with great respect, as emphasized by her former coach. There's nothing that she could have done differently for this decision to have been made differently, Marmer said. I told her how much she means to this organization and this city.

I told her I love her. The manner in which Müller received the news reflected her professionalism and character. Marmer mentioned that Müller handled the news like a pro, seemingly making the final decision even tougher. She was such a professional by the way that she handled it.

That just speaks to who she is. She's a phenomenal person and human being. We know she's an incredible hockey player, but as a person, just wonderful. Understands the challenges from a roster-building perspective.

Müller's career statistics underscore her reliability as a two-way forward capable of driving play and contributing in high-pressure postseason scenarios. Her move to Hamilton signals the team's commitment to building a competitive roster capable of contending for the Walter Cup. The league's growth and the intricacies of roster management often lead to difficult decisions, but Müller's response sets a standard for professionalism.

Observers note that such transactions highlight the depth of talent in the Professional Women's Hockey League and the strategic foresight required to maintain competitive balance. Duggan's moves suggest a long-term vision for Hamilton, prioritizing players who can deliver results both on the ice and within the locker room. For fans, Müller's addition means excitement for the upcoming season, as her playmaking ability and experience are expected to elevate the team's performance.

The emotional aspect of roster changes is not lost on the hockey community, but the respect shown in these transitions speaks to the culture being fostered across the league





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PWHL Hamilton Alina Müller Meghan Duggan Boston Fleet Walter Cup Playoffs Roster Moves

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