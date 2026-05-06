Alice Lam and the Pursuit of a More Inclusive Calgary

A profile of Alice Lam, a real estate professional and White Hat Award winner who has established numerous non-profit and low-cost community services in Calgary to ensure inclusivity for all.

In the bustling urban landscape of Calgary , Alice Lam leads a life defined by a remarkable duality. By day, she navigates the complex and high-pressure world of commercial real estate, where she is responsible for the management of dozens of buildings across the city.

However, as the sun sets and her professional obligations in the corporate sector conclude, Lam transforms into a tireless community builder. Her commitment to the city is not merely a hobby but a lifelong passion rooted in the belief that a truly great city is one that is inclusive, welcoming, and filled with opportunities for every single resident, regardless of their socio-economic standing.

For Lam, the motivation is simple: whenever she identifies a gap in essential or enriching services, she feels a personal responsibility to step forward and fill that void. This drive has led to the creation of a diverse array of accessible, low-cost, or entirely free programs that have fundamentally altered the social fabric of Calgary.

One of her most impactful early contributions was the establishment of some of the city's first community fridges and pantries, providing a critical lifeline for those facing food insecurity. But her vision extends far beyond basic needs. Lam recognizes that art and wellness are not luxuries but essential components of a fulfilling human existence. To this end, she helped launch a low-cost ceramics club and a specialized book and gift store designed specifically to invest in and promote local artists.

Furthermore, she broke new ground in healthcare by founding Calgary's first non-profit acupuncture clinic, ensuring that holistic wellness is available to those who might otherwise be priced out of such treatments. Perhaps her most innovative venture is the creation of Canada's first pay-what-you-want thrift store, a model that empowers shoppers and provides clothing to all based on their ability to pay rather than a fixed price point.

The culmination of these selfless efforts was recognized in 2025 when Lam was honored with the prestigious White Hat Award. While the award serves as a formal acknowledgment of her contributions, Lam remains humble, attributing her energy to her profound love for Calgary. She often speaks of the city's stunning natural beauty and its diverse neighborhoods, but she is most proud of the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit that defines the local population.

To her, Calgary is a place where people do not just witness a problem but show up and lend a hand to fix it. This culture of mutual aid is what she seeks to amplify through her projects, demonstrating that a single individual possesses the power to significantly improve the quality of life for thousands of others.

Central to Lam's philosophy is the idea that community building is about more than just providing services; it is about making people feel successful and seen within the city they call home. She believes that when people are supported, they are more likely to pursue their own passions and contribute back to the community. By removing financial barriers to activities and services, she ensures that the story of Calgary's growth is written by everyone, not just the wealthy.

This inclusive approach is echoed in her associations with creative hubs like the Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre, where the intersection of art and community thrives. Looking toward the future, Alice Lam continues to be motivated by the belief that Calgary should be a sanctuary for all. Her work serves as a blueprint for social entrepreneurship, proving that the tools of business—management, organization, and strategic planning—can be leveraged for the greater good.

By integrating the efficiency of her real estate background with a heart for service, she has built a legacy of kindness and accessibility. Her life is a testament to the fact that the most valuable investment one can make is not in property or portfolios, but in the people and the collective spirit of the community





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