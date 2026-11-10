Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Face US Investigation

US authorities investigate Alice Huang, linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, for alleged intelligence ties and potential violation of chip export controls.

Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with extensive experience in finance, has entered the global spotlight due to her close professional and personal connections with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. This association has placed her at the center of a significant US government investigation into potential foreign intelligence activities and violations of artificial intelligence chip export controls.

The Core Details of the Investigation

The New York Times reported in late October 2025 that Alice Huang came under scrutiny because Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based cloud computing firm she controls, was allegedly assisting Chinese customers in obtaining advanced Nvidia chips that are subject to strict US export restrictions. Subsequent reports from the same publication in November 2026 claimed that US authorities had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while cultivating a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

Also read China denies spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling it a smear campaign

Reuters has reviewed more than thirty publicly available financial records, corporate filings, and company materials to verify these claims. While the intelligence allegation has been denied by China, Reuters could not independently verify the specifics of the US government's conclusion. Furthermore, Alice Huang's current whereabouts remain unknown, preventing her from providing any direct comment on the matter.

Professional Background and Corporate Ties

Before emerging in the semiconductor arena, Alice Huang built a substantial career in Chinese finance and banking. Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on the private-fund database Simuwang indicate that she held senior roles at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management. Between 2016 and 2017, official posts on the firm's WeChat account identified her as the deputy general manager and executive director, as well as a member of its investment decision committee.

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Her earlier professional history includes positions at HSBC Private Bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities. A business card reviewed by Reuters listed her as a partner and general manager with an office in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district. However, when reporters visited the Aurora Plaza address listed on the card, they found offices undergoing extensive renovation with no signage or staff present, and contact attempts via phone and email went unanswered.

On March 23, 2023, Alice Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International, according to the Washington-based research group C4ADS. The company was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 under the name 7Road International and provides cloud-computing services. Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner on its corporate directory, specifically highlighting its role in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

The relationship between Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has drawn intense attention from both regulators and the public. The two are not related by blood, but their professional paths have intersected multiple times. For instance, photographs from the 2024 Computex technology trade show show them seated next to each other at a party hosted by Taiwanese server manufacturer Gigabyte.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into reports that the company was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The technology giant stated that it had no reason to believe that national security information or company trade secrets had been compromised. Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a recent statement but emphasized his commitment to supporting US national security.

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US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also looking into the matter. He did not provide further specific details regarding the scope or findings of the federal inquiry. The Chinese government has flatly denied allegations that Alice Huang served as an intelligence asset for Beijing.

Real-World Impact and Regulatory Consequences

Megaspeed International is currently under active scrutiny from US authorities for suspicions that it facilitated the acquisition of restricted Nvidia hardware by Chinese entities. Shipping records from trade-data provider ImportGenius show that Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia hardware between 2024 and 2026. These shipments included H100 processors and related components sourced from suppliers such as Gigabyte subsidiary Giga Computing.

Although there has been no public finding that Megaspeed or Alice Huang violated US export rules, the ongoing investigation represents a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to enforce technology restrictions on China. The case highlights the increasing complexity of global supply chains and the challenges regulators face in monitoring the indirect transfer of advanced semiconductor technology.

As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on whether Alice Huang utilized her position at Megaspeed and her access to Jensen Huang to bypass export controls. The outcome of this inquiry could have far-reaching implications for Nvidia's partnership ecosystem and the broader landscape of US-China technology relations.