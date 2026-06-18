Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board Approves 2026-27 Budget

The Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has approved a $221 million operating budget for the 2026-27 school year, emphasizing student achievement, well-being, and alignment with provincial funding and strategic priorities.

The Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School B oard has formally approved its operating and capital budgets for the 2026-27 academic year during the June board meeting held on Tuesday.

The approved operating revenue budget totals $221,058,750. Board Chair Brian Evoy emphasized that the budget approval underscores the board's ongoing dedication to enhancing student achievement and well-being throughout its Catholic learning communities. He expressed gratitude for the extensive planning involved and anticipation for the upcoming school year. The board highlighted that the budget is crafted to meet the needs of ALCDSB students within the constraints of the provincial funding model.

It is closely aligned with the board's strategic plan and the Ministry of Education's priorities, which focus on learning and student well-being to prepare learners for immediate and future success. Moreover, the budget directs resources toward programs that demonstrate the most significant impact on classroom instruction and student outcomes. The financial plan aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the educational mission, ensuring that funding is allocated efficiently to support core academic programs, mental health initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

By adhering to the provincial framework, the board navigates financial limitations while striving to provide a comprehensive, faith-based education. The approval marks a critical step in the board's annual planning cycle, setting the stage for resource distribution across its network of schools. Trustees and administrators will now focus on implementing the budget, monitoring expenditures, and reporting on performance metrics tied to student success.

Community stakeholders, including parents and guardians, can expect continued transparency as the board works to uphold its commitment to educational excellence within the Algonquin and Lakeshore regions





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School Budget Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School B 2026-27 Budget Student Achievement Provincial Funding Education Finance ALCDSB

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