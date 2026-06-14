Algoma University Union Flags Service Gaps After 40% Cut to Support Staff

Union leader warns that heavy layoffs of custodial, IT and student‑success staff jeopardise essential campus services as Algoma University battles a $16.45 million deficit and a sharp enrolment decline.

The head of the support‑staff union at Algoma University has warned that recent layoffs could jeopardise essential services across the campus network. Over the past twelve months the university eliminated 86 positions that covered a broad spectrum of functions, from custodial work and information‑technology support to student‑success coordination.

Union president Michelle Dayboll, who leads the local OSSTF/FEESO AUSS chapter, said the cuts have left critical gaps that will affect the day‑to‑day experience of students. \"Workloads are obviously going to be more in check now with fewer students, but some of the decisions they've made around layoffs leave some of these services non‑existent for students,\" she explained. The reduction represents a 40 percent contraction of the support‑staff cohort, which once numbered more than 200 employees across Algoma's three campuses.

Dayboll highlighted the IT department as a particular point of concern, noting that the remaining team is responsible for everything from creating new student accounts{}{} to troubleshooting classroom The university's finances have been under pressure because of a steep decline in enrolment. The institution projected a deficit of $16.45 million for the current fiscal year after the full‑time equivalent student count fell from 13,600 in 2023‑24 to an estimated 3,292.

The drop is largely attributed to a reduction in international student numbers after the federal government introduced caps on new admissions in 2024. In an April budget briefing, then‑interim president Sheila Embleton described the situation as a "nation‑wide financial stress" affecting both provincial funding streams and the broader higher‑education system. She noted that the funding constraints were compounded by the federal decision to limit international enrolments, which cut a critical revenue source for many Canadian universities.

While acknowledging the need to curb expenses, Dayboll questioned whether the scale of staff reductions was proportionate to the university's fiscal reality. She pointed out that, despite the move into a deficit, Algoma University continues to spend on capital projects, most notably the $45‑million Makwa Waakaa'igan building. \"They were willing to dip into surpluses to support the Makwa project, but they are now refusing to use those reserves for everyday operations,\" Dayboll said.

She added that the board appears to have decided that salary costs will not be covered by the reserve funds, even though those funds remain untouched. The union also raised concerns about a growing imbalance between management and frontline staff. With the support‑staff numbers projected to settle around 130 - a figure reminiscent of the 2019 workforce - management positions have not been reduced at a comparable rate.

Dayboll warned that the ratio of managers to staff could approach one‑to‑one, a situation that could strain collaborative decision‑making and erode morale among the remaining employees. The union is calling for a transparent review of the layoff process and for the university to prioritize the restoration of essential support services, especially those that directly impact student learning and wellbeing





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Algoma University Support Staff Layoffs Student Services Higher Education Funding Union Protest

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