Algoma University Honors Two Exceptional Leaders with Honorary Doctorates

Algoma University is recognizing two extraordinary leaders, Barbara Ann Nolan and Patricia M. Ningewance Nadeau, with honorary doctorates during its convocation ceremonies in Sault Ste. Marie and Brampton. The university honors these individuals for their outstanding achievements, community leadership, and lasting contributions to the preservation of Indigenous languages and the advancement of Indigenous education across Canada.

Algoma University is honoring two exceptional leaders this spring during its convocation ceremonies in Sault Ste. Marie and Brampton. The recipients of the 2026 honorary doctorates are Barbara Ann Nolan and Patricia M. Ningewance Nadeau .

Algoma University recognizes these distinguished individuals for their outstanding achievements, community leadership, and lasting contributions to the preservation of Indigenous languages and the advancement of Indigenous education across Canada. This is a significant milestone as it is the first time the university has granted an honorary doctorate at its Brampton convocation. Barbara Ann Nolan, a respected language educator and curriculum developer, will receive an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts during the Sault Ste. Marie ceremony on June 13, 2026.

Nolan has dedicated her life to preserving and teaching Anishinaabemowin, the language of the Anishinaabe people. Her innovative work has influenced language education initiatives not only across Canada but also internationally. A Nishnaabe-kwe from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Nolan is a residential school survivor who successfully resisted attempts to erase her heritage. She has spent over five decades pioneering Indigenous language revitalization, including developing the region's first elementary school Nishnaabemwin curriculum.

In 2020, she was appointed as the Language Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation, advising 39 First Nations across Ontario on language immersion policy and community wellness. Nolan's work has profoundly supported both Indigenous learners and residential school survivors, ensuring the vibrancy of the Anishinaabe language for future generations. Patricia M. Ningewance Nadeau, an internationally recognized author, educator, and advocate for Anishinaabemowin, will receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters during the Brampton ceremony on June 17, 2026.

This is a historic moment as she becomes the inaugural honorary degree recipient at Algoma University's Brampton campus. A member of the Lac Seul First Nation and the Bear Clan, Ningewance Nadeau shares a deeply profound history with the university. She is the author of 'Talking Gookom's Language,' Canada's most widely utilized Anishinaabemowin textbook.

In 1998, she founded Mazinaate Publishing to produce accessible Indigenous language infrastructure, authoring over 17 books and pocket guides that have been adapted into various Indigenous languages. Her trailblazing career spans media and academia, dedicating over 50 years to reclaiming and revitalizing the languages that the residential school system attempted to eradicate. Ningewance Nadeau's work has significantly contributed to the preservation and advancement of Indigenous languages and education.

Algoma University awards honorary degrees to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the preservation and advancement of Indigenous languages and education. This year's recipients, Barbara Ann Nolan and Patricia M. Ningewance Nadeau, embody these values through their outstanding achievements, community leadership, and lasting impacts on Indigenous communities across Canada





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indigenous Affairs Algoma University Honorary Doctorates Barbara Ann Nolan Patricia M. Ningewance Nadeau Indigenous Languages Indigenous Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indigenous Languages Office Under Federal Audit Amid ComplaintsCanada's Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages faces a financial audit following anonymous complaints, raising concerns about accountability to Indigenous communities. The audit, ordered by Canadian Heritage, will review transactions and activities at the arm's-length body established to support language revitalization. Indigenous leaders express disappointment, citing systemic issues with federal oversight.

Read more »

Indigenous speakers, politicians watching audit of languages office closelyOTTAWA — Indigenous language speakers and political leaders say they were disappointed to learn a landmark Indigenous languages office is under investigation after the federal government received anonymous complaints.

Read more »

Indigenous Languages Office Under Investigation for Financial IrregularitiesParliament Hill's Three Watchmen statue casts a backdrop as Canadian Heritage initiates a financial audit of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages following anonymous complaints, raising concerns over accountability to Indigenous communities.

Read more »

Algoma U prof releases new folk albumTrevor Tchir has spent nearly 30 years writing songs while building an academic career. Now the Algoma University political science professor has put out his sixth album

Read more »