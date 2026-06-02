Algoma University Appoints Dr. Kofi Campbell as Next President and Vice-Chancellor

Algoma University has appointed Dr. Kofi Campbell as its next President and Vice-Chancellor, effective September 1, 2026. Dr. Campbell, currently Provost at Brandon University, brings extensive experience in academic leadership, governance, and Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Decolonization (EDID) initiatives. The national search was led by the Presidential Search Advisory Group. The Board of Governors praised his collaborative approach and commitment to student success and cross-cultural learning, which align with the university's Special Mission. Dr. Campbell's background includes senior roles at Renison University College and Wilfrid Laurier University, and he is recognized for his work on the Scarborough Charter. He aims to responsibly grow the student population and build a sustainable future. Interim President Dr. Sheila Embleton will serve until his start date.

Algoma University has selected Dr. Kofi Campbell as its next President and Vice-Chancellor , with his appointment effective September 1, 2026. The decision concluded a national search overseen by the President ial Search Advisory Group, and the university's Board of Governors formally announced the choice.

Dr. Campbell currently serves as Provost and Vice-President Academic at Brandon University, where he also completed a six-month term as Interim President; he is presently on administrative leave from that position. His prior roles include Vice-President Academic and Dean at Renison University College, affiliated with the University of Waterloo, and Associate Dean at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Rob Battisti, Chair of the Board of Governors, expressed confidence in Campbell's leadership, highlighting his collaborative style, dedication to student success, and commitment to equity and cross-cultural learning as aligning perfectly with Algoma University's Special Mission. Born in Guyana and raised in Canada, Dr. Campbell holds an MA in English Literature from the University of Toronto and a PhD from Western University.

His academic career is distinguished by significant contributions to Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Decolonization (EDID) initiatives, notably as a founding board member of the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion in Canadian Higher Education. His interdisciplinary scholarship has earned national and international recognition. Dr. Campbell shared his honor at joining Algoma University, noting its community focus and student-centered ethos resonate with his own values. He aims to work collaboratively to responsibly expand enrollment and ensure a sustainable future.

The Board also thanked Dr. Sheila Embleton for her service as Interim President, a role she will continue until August 31, 2026





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Algoma University Kofi Campbell President Vice-Chancellor Higher Education Leadership Appointment Equity Diversity Inclusion Decolonization EDID Scarborough Charter Canadian Universities

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