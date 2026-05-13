Algoma Steel Sees Increased Net Loss, Lower Revenue and Shipments in First Quarter of 2026

An electric arc furnace (EAF) transformation resulted in a significant decline in revenue and steel shipments, leading to a substantial increase in net loss compared to the same period in 2025. Canadian-owned defence manufacturer Roshel and a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean also arising from the same transformation highlight Algoma's decision to focus on some strategic opportunities and align with a more favorable tariff environment.

The company's net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was higher than a year ago, despite a decrease in direct tariff costs. The transition to an electric arc furnace (EAF) platform and a more adverse tariff environment led to a quantum shift in revenue and steel shipments compared to the same period in 2025.

The Sault Ste. Marie steelmaker reported a net loss of $159.4 million in comparison to a net loss of $24.5 million in the previous year. Direct tariff costs increased to $27.4 million, compared to $10.5 million in 2025. Shipments were reduced to 223,681 tons, as opposed to 469,731 tons a year earlier, indicating the transition to EAF-only steelmaking.

The company is focusing on the Canadian plate market and exporting to a smaller extent due to tariffs. The CEO described the first quarter as a turning point, as the blast furnace was closed on January 18. About 28% of its production was exported to the U.S., which was previously over 50%. The CFO mentioned that expenses related to the transition shall decrease from 2026.

There is a focus on strategic opportunities, as capital expenditures and financial resources are being utilized to support long-term growth and value creation





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Algoma Steel Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Platform Transition Net Loss Revenue Tariff Environment Canadian Plate Market U.S. Exports Strategic Opportunities Capacity Reduced Carbon Emissions

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