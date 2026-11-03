Algoma Steel signs $182M deal to supply steel for six Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers

Algoma Steel has signed a $182 million agreement with Seaspan Shipyards and Stigterstaal Canada to supply up to 24,000 metric tonnes of Canadian-made structural steel for six multi-purpose icebreakers. The deal, the largest polar-class steel order in the mill's history, will see steel plate supplied at 4,000 tonnes per vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Algoma Steel has signed an agreement valued at about $182 million to supply structural steel for six Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers, working with Seaspan Shipyards and Stigterstaal Canada.

The Sault Ste. Marie-based company and Stigterstaal Canada will be the primary steel plate suppliers for up to six multi-purpose icebreakers. The agreement establishes the supply of up to 24,000 metric tonnes of Canadian-made structural steel, or 4,000 metric tonnes of steel plate per vessel. This supports Seaspan's construction of the icebreakers under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.

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Algoma Steel Icebreaker Agreement

The deal, announced on Nov. 3, 2026, is the result of strong collaboration between Seaspan, Algoma, and Stigterstaal, building upon their strategic partnership established in 2025. That partnership aims to further strengthen Canada's domestic steel and marine manufacturing industries. As part of the largest order of polar-class steel in the mill's history, which includes Seaspan's flagship heavy polar icebreaker, the future CCGS Imnaryuaq, Algoma will produce structural steel for the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker program.

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This is one of the biggest shipbuilding initiatives ever undertaken for the Canadian Coast Guard, with up to 16 vessels on Seaspan's orderbook. Leveraging Stigterstaal's expertise in marine steel processing and distribution, along with Algoma's strong reputation for producing high-quality sustainable Canadian steel, the companies say they are creating certainty and long-term value for Canada's marine and defence industries.

Algoma, hard hit by 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States, is poised to be a major supplier of steel as Canada builds up its defence capabilities. The icebreakers were designed by Seaspan and will operate year-round in Canada's Arctic and offshore environments. Measuring approximately 100 metres in length with a displacement of nearly 9,000 tonnes, the ships will accommodate a crew of 50 personnel and feature advanced diesel-electric propulsion with Polar Class 4 icebreaking capability.

Canadian Coast Guard Shipbuilding Plan

The vessels will provide the Canadian Coast Guard with enhanced icebreaking, search and rescue, environmental response, and maritime sovereignty capabilities while supporting Canada's presence in the North. All vessels will be built at Seaspan Shipyards in British Columbia. The agreement is part of a plan to develop the marine industry across Canada, boasting a supply chain that includes more than 880 Canadian companies and resulting in more than $3 billion in contracts.

Sault MP Terry Sheehan called it a landmark day for Algoma Steel. He said in recent months, Canadian steel has found more openings through Buy Canada policies, the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and the Defence Industrial Strategy. Sheehan expects more steel from the Sault to be used as Canada builds up. Algoma CEO Rajat Marwah said that when Canadian shipbuilders choose Canadian steel, the impact reaches well beyond the shipyard.

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MP Praises Canadian Steel Deal

He called it the largest order of polar-class steel in the mill's history and a proud moment for the team in Sault Ste. Marie and for Canadian steelmaking. Marwah expressed gratitude to Seaspan and Stigterstaal for their trust and partnership on ships built to serve Canada's North.