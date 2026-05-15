Algoma Steel CEO Rajat Marwah: U.S. Tariffs Define Operating Landscape, Wider Net Loss

The chief executive of Algoma Steel Group Inc. says U.S. tariffs on steel imports continue to define its operating landscape, as the company’s net loss widened during its latest quarter. The company incurred $27.4 million in direct tariff costs during its quarter ending March 31, which was lower quarter-over-quarter as the steel producer continues to reduce its shipments to the U.S.

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — The chief executive of Algoma Steel Group Inc. says U.S. tariffs on steel imports continue to define its operating landscape, as the company’s net loss widened during its latest quarter.

Algoma reported its shipments during the quarter were approximately 224,000 tons in the first quarter, down 52.4 per cent year-over-year. It reported a wider net loss of $159.4 million during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $24.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Algoma CEO Rajat Marwah says the company is continuing to reposition itself, moving away from primarily being a cross-border commodity producer to becoming a Canadian supplier.

He says Algoma has partnered with Roshel Inc., a defence manufacturer, to form Roshel Algoma Defence and focus on steel defence solutions in Canada. The company incurred $27.4 million in direct tariff costs during its quarter ending March 31, which was lower quarter-over-quarter as the steel producer continues to reduce its shipments to the U.S





DCN_Canada / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Algoma Steel U.S. Tariffs Net Loss Shipments Roshel Inc. Roshel Algoma Defence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Algoma Steel continues to grapple with U.S. tariffs as net loss widensThe chief executive of Algoma Steel Group Inc. says U.S. tariffs on steel imports continue to define its operating landscape, as the company’s net loss widened during its latest quarter.

Read more »

Algoma Steel CEO lays it on the line in speech to investors'We are building the company Canada increasingly needs' - Rajat Marwah

Read more »

Algoma Steel Sees Increased Net Loss, Lower Revenue and Shipments in First Quarter of 2026An electric arc furnace (EAF) transformation resulted in a significant decline in revenue and steel shipments, leading to a substantial increase in net loss compared to the same period in 2025. Canadian-owned defence manufacturer Roshel and a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean also arising from the same transformation highlight Algoma's decision to focus on some strategic opportunities and align with a more favorable tariff environment.

Read more »

Union files welfare room grievance against Algoma SteelAlgoma Steel said changes are being discussed with union leadership and have been implemented with consideration for operational requirements

Read more »