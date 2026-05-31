Algoma Public Health Warns of Heat-Related Illness Risks as Temperatures Rise

Algoma Public Health is reminding residents, especially those in high-risk groups, to take precautions against heat-related illnesses as temperatures begin to rise. The health unit offers tips for individuals, families, and organizations to stay safe in the warmer weather.

As the weather begins to warm up, Algoma Public Health is reminding residents to be aware of the potential risks of heat-related illnesses. While anyone can be affected, certain individuals are more vulnerable, including the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses, and those who work outdoors.

'Checking in on these high-risk individuals is crucial during the warmer months,' said Nicole Lindahl, manager of emergency preparedness and response at Algoma Public Health. 'Heat-related illnesses are preventable, but some people remain more vulnerable. Knowing the signs and symptoms and following simple tips to stay cool can help everyone enjoy the summer more safely.

' To beat the heat, individuals and families can take several precautions. These include staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, and using air conditioning or fans. For organizations and groups hosting outdoor events during warmer weather, planning ahead is key. This involves scheduling activities during cooler times of the day, providing shade, ensuring access to drinking water, and encouraging breaks from the heat.

It's also important to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Algoma Public Health encourages residents to stay informed by visiting their Extreme Temperature page and following them on social media (@algomahealth).

Additionally, getting the WeatherCAN app can help residents receive direct notifications of extreme weather warnings on their phones





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Heat-Related Illness Heat Wave Summer Safety High-Risk Individuals Prevention Tips Algoma Public Health

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