Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Denounces CBS News and Bari Weiss for Granting Netanyahu Interview Control

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised serious alarms regarding the erosion of journalistic standards at CBS News following revelations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was permitted to choose his own interviewer.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a scathing critique of the journalistic practices at CBS News and the actions of Bari Weiss , alleging a severe breach of professional ethics.

Speaking to reporters outside the United States Capitol, the congresswoman expressed her disbelief and frustration regarding the circumstances surrounding an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ocasio-Cortez characterized the situation as a blatant violation of established journalistic standards, arguing that the roles of the press and elected officials have been dangerously inverted.

In her view, the primary responsibility of the free media is to hold powerful figures accountable, yet in this instance, she suggests that the journalist acted as a facilitator for the politician's preferences rather than as an independent watchdog. She further questioned whether any other foreign leader would be granted such an unprecedented level of influence over the American media landscape, suggesting that this sets a troubling precedent for the future of international reporting and domestic accountability.

The controversy stems from reports indicating that the interview was not the result of a standard booking process but was instead the product of an unusual negotiation coordinated by Bari Weiss. According to sources close to the matter, the Israeli Prime Minister only agreed to participate in the interview after he was given a direct say in who would be questioning him.

Weiss reportedly provided Netanyahu with a choice between two veteran journalists: the chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and the seasoned 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl. The reports suggest that Netanyahu's office specifically selected Major Garrett, perceiving him as a friendlier and more reliable choice who would be less likely to challenge the Prime Minister on contentious issues.

This strategic selection by the interviewee is seen by critics as a way to sanitize the conversation and avoid the rigorous scrutiny that is expected from high-level political interviews, effectively turning a journalistic inquiry into a controlled public relations exercise. In response to these allegations, CBS News defended its internal processes, stating that the editor-in-chief holds the authority to make decisions regarding bookings and interviews.

The network emphasized that Major Garrett is a world-class journalist and maintained that the resulting interview was tough, fair, and news-making. Despite these assertions, the incident has sparked a wider debate about the current state of the traditional media model. The interview was particularly significant as it marked the first time the Israeli Prime Minister had spoken to the American press since the beginning of the conflict involving Iran.

The tension between the need for high-profile access and the commitment to editorial independence is at the heart of this dispute. When media outlets compromise their standards to secure a guest, they risk alienating their audience and undermining the credibility of the information they provide.

Furthermore, this incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing corporate consolidation within the news industry, which many argue is stifling the independence of newsrooms. The struggle for a truly free press is becoming more acute as traditional funding models fail and outlets become more dependent on specific power structures or individual influencers. The concerns raised by Ocasio-Cortez highlight a systemic vulnerability where the desire for exclusive content outweighs the commitment to rigorous, adversarial journalism.

When the boundaries between the subject of a story and the person reporting it become blurred, the public's ability to receive objective truth is compromised. This case serves as a cautionary example of how the intersection of political power and media management can lead to a situation where the interviewed becomes the interviewer's boss, fundamentally altering the democratic function of the press





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