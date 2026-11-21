Canadian ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt attempts her World Cup comeback in Lillehammer following a torn ACL injury sustained last September.

Canadian ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt returned to international competition on Friday in Lillehammer for the opening round of the World Cup circuit. This marks her first appearance since sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, which kept her away from the sport for several months. The twenty-two-year-old athlete from Calgary finished forty-seventh in the qualifying round, falling short of the top-forty cutoff required to compete in Saturday's women's individual large hill event.

Loutitt Injury History And Recovery Timeline

Loutitt was considered one of Canada's most promising medal contenders for the upcoming 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics before her season ended abruptly. The injury occurred on September 19, 2025, during a Grand Prix Olympic test event held in Predazzo, Italy. She underwent reconstructive surgery later that same month in Austria to repair the damage to her knee.

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The recovery process kept her out of action for the majority of the following season. Loutitt did not return to full training until late summer, giving her a short window to regain her competitive form before the World Cup opener. Her absence left a significant gap in the roster for a nation that has seen considerable success in the discipline in recent years.

Historic Achievements And Olympic Ambitions

Despite the long layoff, Loutitt has established herself as a rising star in the sport with an impressive resume. At the age of eighteen, she teamed up with Abigail Strate, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, and Matthew Soukup to secure the bronze medal in the inaugural mixed team event at the 2022 Beijing Games. That performance was historic, representing Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in ski jumping.

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Her individual success followed shortly after, as she won gold in the women's individual large hill event at the 2023 world ski jumping championships. This senior world title came just one month after she claimed the normal hill event title at the world junior championships in Whistler, British Columbia. These achievements highlighted her potential to dominate the international scene leading up to the 2026 Winter Games.

Canadian Team Results In Lillehammer

While Loutitt missed the cut for the next round, other members of the Canadian squad performed well during Friday's qualifying sessions. Abigail Strate finished in seventeenth place, securing her spot for the main competition on Saturday. Fellow Calgarian Nicole Maurer also qualified, placing thirty-eighth in the qualifying round.

Both Strate and Maurer are set to compete in Saturday's women's individual large hill event. Their strong performances provide a boost to the Canadian team as they look to maintain their presence in the top tiers of the competition. The schedule includes another individual large hill event scheduled for Sunday, offering further opportunities for points and ranking improvements.

Future Competitions And Next Steps

With two more individual large hill events remaining in the immediate schedule, the focus for the Canadian team shifts to building momentum. Loutitt will use the upcoming days to recover and prepare for the next competition, aiming to return to the top-40 cutoff in future rounds. The team will hope to capitalize on Strate and Maurer's current form to secure strong results in the coming days.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 20, 2026. The federation continues to monitor the athletes' progress as the World Cup circuit progresses through the early stages of the season. All eyes will remain on Loutitt as she seeks to reclaim her position among the world's elite ski jumpers.