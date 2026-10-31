Alexa Suitor guilty of sexual assault and interference after New Year's Eve party incident

A Sundre, Alta. woman has been convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference for having sex with a 15-year-old boy at a New Year's Eve party. The jury found Alexa Suitor guilty after a week-long trial, where evidence included witness testimony and a Snapchat message from Suitor admitting they 'took it too far.'

A Sundre, Alta. woman accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy at a New Year's Eve party has been convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Alexa Suitor, 35, did not outwardly react when the jury foreperson read the verdict Saturday afternoon after 24 hours of deliberating. The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon after hearing closing arguments prepared by prosecutors James Molloy and Laura Somers and defence lawyer Patrick Fagan. Fagan indicated to the court he will be asking for a discharge for his client, which would mean she would not serve any time in jail.

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Party details emerged during week long trial

Over the week-long trial, the jury heard that on Dec. 31, 2023, a number of teens and adults attended a New Year's Eve party at a home in the Sundre area. The teens and Suitor spent most of the night drinking in a cabin on the property while the other adults hung out in the main house. At the end of the night, Suitor and several of the teens worked out sleeping arrangements.

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Some were to spend the night on cots in the living room; others would be in the bedrooms. The victim - who CBC News is calling C.D. to comply with a publication ban - testified that he fell asleep on a cot and woke up to Suitor touching his penis. He said this led to sexual intercourse on the cot. C.B. said the next day, he received a Snapchat message from Suitor saying 'we took it too far last night.

Witness claims seeing pair having sex

' One friend said that she saw the pair having sex when she went into the kitchen to get a glass of water.