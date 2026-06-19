Alex Formenton Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent, Paving Way for Potential NHL Return

Former Ottawa Senators winger Alex Formenton is now an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to explore NHL opportunities after sitting out since 2022. The move follows mutual agreement with the Senators for a fresh start and comes after a stint in Switzerland. His path back may involve an offer sheet, while his name is also connected to the acquitted 2018 incident involving several former junior players.

Alex Formenton has become an unrestricted free agent , opening the door for the winger to return to NHL play for the first time since 2022.

Formenton, who has not skated in the NHL since the 2021-22 season, had remained under team control by the Ottawa Senators since they qualified him that summer. Ottawa General Manager Steve Staios stated in September that Formenton would not be returning to the organization, noting both sides had agreed "it would be best for everybody for a fresh start for Alex.

" According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, after the deadline for Formenton to sign with an NHL team passed in December, an offer sheet emerged as a plausible route back into the league. Formenton had rejoined Switzerland's HC Ambri-Piotta in September on a short-term contract through the December international break, which included an option for the remainder of the season.

He finished with 13 goals and 23 points in 42 games after staying with the club beyond the initial term. The situation also intersects with other players linked to a past legal matter. Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote were charged with sexual assault following a 2018 incident in a London, Ontario, hotel room during a Hockey Canada celebration of their World Junior championship. All five individuals involved were acquitted in July after a lengthy, high-profile trial.

Among that group, only Brett Hart has returned to NHL action; Dube and Foote spent the recent season in the AHL, while McLeod played for Omsk Avangard in the KHL. Formenton, a second-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2017, appeared in three seasons with the Senators, recording 18 goals and 32 points over 79 games during the 2021-22 campaign





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Alex Formenton Unrestricted Free Agent NHL Return Ottawa Senators HC Ambri-Piotta Offer Sheet Hockey Canada World Junior Legal Case Brett Hart Michael Mcleod Dillon Dube Callan Foote

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