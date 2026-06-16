Aldon Smith's Family Donates His Brain to Science to Investigate CTE Link

The family of former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Aldon Smith has donated his brain to science to investigate the potential link between chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and his NFL career. The investigation is ongoing, and the family's decision to donate Smith's brain to science is a significant step forward in understanding the potential link between CTE and NFL careers.

The family of former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Aldon Smith will donate the lineman's brain to science and have it checked for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE .

Attorneys Harry Daniels, Bakari Sellers and Wayne Kendall released a statement on Tuesday, saying that they have taken several steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding Smith's sudden death at a young age. These steps include sending his brain to Boston, where medical experts will examine it for CTE and other damage caused by years of concussions and additional trauma. The attorneys also asked the public to respect the family's privacy as they struggle to cope with the loss of Smith.

Smith's NFL career started out promising, with him being selected by the 49ers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to notch 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons in the league, emerging as a potential future superstar.

However, Smith's career was later marred by off-the-field issues, including multiple DUI arrests and a suspension by the NFL. He was eventually cut by the 49ers in 2015 and did not play for a team from 2016 through 2019. Smith made a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and turned in a modest season, but was released by the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 after a single season with the team.

The family's decision to donate Smith's brain to science is aimed at getting to the bottom of his sudden death and understanding the potential link between CTE and his NFL career. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease that appears in individuals exposed to repetitive head trauma, and it can cause a range of symptoms including mood swings, memory loss and severe personality changes.

CTE can only be diagnosed after death, making it a challenging condition to study and understand. The investigation into Smith's death is ongoing, and the family's decision to donate his brain to science is a significant step forward in understanding the potential link between CTE and NFL careers.

The family's statement also highlighted the importance of respecting their privacy during this difficult time, and they asked the public to keep them in their prayers as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of Smith. The investigation into Smith's death is a complex one, and the family's decision to donate his brain to science is a significant step forward in understanding the potential link between CTE and NFL careers.

The study of CTE and its link to NFL careers is an ongoing area of research, and the donation of Smith's brain to science is a significant contribution to this field. The family's decision to donate Smith's brain to science is a testament to their commitment to understanding the circumstances surrounding his death and the potential link between CTE and his NFL career.

The study of CTE and its link to NFL careers is an important area of research, and the donation of Smith's brain to science is a significant contribution to this field. The family's decision to donate Smith's brain to science is a significant step forward in understanding the potential link between CTE and NFL careers





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aldon Smith CTE NFL San Francisco 49Ers Dallas Cowboys Seattle Seahawks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former 49ers LB Aldon Smith was delivering pizzas to a charity for homeless before being discovered unresponsiveSmith was found slumped over in a truck before being taken to a Bay Area hospital, where he was eventually declared dead.

Read more »

Danielle Smith unclear about next steps for Water Not Coal petitionPremier Danielle Smith says she’s not sure what’s next for the Water Not Coal petition.

Read more »

PWHL Detroit signs Nina Jobst-Smith to one-year contractJobst-Smith, one of the most talented German players in the game, has a chance to shine in Motown.

Read more »

Family of Smith having his brain checked for CTEThe family of Aldon Smith has decided to send his brain to medical experts in Boston to see if CTE played a role in the former NFL defensive lineman's death.

Read more »