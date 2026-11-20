Carlos Alcaraz defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 at the ATP Finals in Turin, finishing group play 3-0 and extending his winning streak to 12 matches. He will face Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated home player Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The win completed a perfect 3-0 group stage for Alcaraz and extended his winning streak to 12 matches.

The match lasted only 65 minutes. Alcaraz did not appear bothered by his various physical issues. He broke Cobolli's serve in the opening game of both sets and ended points quickly. He finished with a huge advantage of 29-9 in winners.

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Alcaraz Manages Injuries To Win

Alcaraz wore an elastic black band on his injured left thigh and a strip of tape on his right knee. I tried to play as aggressive as I can, hitting the ball as hard as I could, trying not to move that much, Alcaraz said. The way that I felt on the court today was incredible. I'm getting more confident after every match.

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Alcaraz hurt his thigh in his previous match against Daniil Medvedev. He also missed four and a half months this year due to a right wrist injury, sitting out the French Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. The challenge now is not on the court; it's off the court, Alcaraz said, to do whatever it takes to be in a good shape, to feel physically ready for tomorrow.

It's going to be a really important half a day that I have ahead of me with my team, with my physio, with the doctor. Alcaraz had already secured a place in the semifinals before Friday's match. He will face Ben Shelton in the last four.

Alcaraz Faces Shelton In Semifinal

The semifinal is a rematch of the U.S. Open quarterfinal between Shelton and Alcaraz that ended at 3:33 a.m. Shelton won that five-set clash in New York, but Alcaraz recently got revenge in the Paris Masters final. In the other semifinal, top-ranked Alexander Zverev will face either Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe, who were playing later. Cobolli's Turin debut ended with three losses. Alcaraz is attempting to win the ATP Finals trophy for the first time.

He lost to Jannik Sinner in the championship match a year ago. Sinner ended his season early due to a right knee injury. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches after trophies in Vienna and Paris. He has now won three group matches in Turin without a loss.

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ATP Finals Features Top Players

The elite eight-man event features the top players on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz's aggressive approach against Cobolli paid off with quick points and few long rallies.