Carlos Alcaraz defeated top-ranked Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Sunday in Turin to win the ATP Finals, becoming the fourth man with a career Grand Slam and a season-ending title.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated top-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (7) on Sunday in Turin to win the ATP Finals and become the fourth man with a career Grand Slam and a trophy at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

The other members of that elite club are Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The final was played inside the Inalpi Arena, where Andrea Bocelli sang arias and the Italian anthem before the singles match. Alcaraz has been dealing with an injured left hamstring and wore a black elastic band over his upper thigh, plus a strip of tape around his right knee.

Also read Alcaraz shakes off thigh injury to beat Shelton and reach championship match at ATP Finals

Alcaraz Overcomes Injuries to Claim Title

He also missed four and a half months in the middle of the year due to a right wrist injury. Still, he extended his winning streak to 14 matches after also claiming titles in Vienna and Paris. His latest title earned him a winner's check of almost $5.2 million. It has been an amazing week, Alcaraz said.

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I have been through really difficult moments with myself, with my team. I am playing great tennis. So lifting the trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. Zverev claimed his first two Grand Slam titles this year and ascended to the top spot in the rankings for the first time this month.

Zverev Struggles Against Top Rivals

But Alcaraz also beat Zverev in a five-setter in the Australian Open semifinals in their only other meeting this year. The Spaniard improved to 8-6 in their career meetings. Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times, including in this year's Wimbledon final, but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury. The questions over Zverev's inability to beat Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner during his breakout season will continue.

Zverev had not dropped his serve all week, but Alcaraz tested him from the start by earning three break points in the opening game. Zverev saved all three, one with an ace after receiving a time violation warning, only for Alcaraz to break him in his next three service games. Alcaraz controlled by stretching Zverev far off the court from corner to corner and also broke early in the second set.

When Alcaraz produced a tweener, a shot between his legs, to recover a lob midway through the first set and Zverev missed the ensuing overhead, he threw his racket angrily toward the baseline. Then on the next point Zverev again took too long and was docked his first serve, prompting him to complain to the chair umpire.

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In the second set, when Alcaraz pulled off an acrobatic, leaping overhead as he was falling backward, he put his finger to his ear to encourage more cheering from the crowd. The match appeared headed toward a quick finish before Zverev broke back to make it 4-4 in the second set. In the tiebreaker, Zverev wasted three set points before Alcaraz converted his second match point with a backhand winner up the line.

Zverev Hails Alcaraz as Absolute Legend

Alcaraz smiled as he dropped to the court on his back in celebration. Alcaraz produced more than twice as many winners, 28-12, and had 25 unforced errors to Zverev's 31. During his runner-up speech, Zverev addressed Alcaraz directly. You are an absolute legend of our sport and you are only 23 years old, Zverev said.

If you retire tomorrow, it is OK, you can just relax. In the doubles final, French pair Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti won the trophy by beating Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.