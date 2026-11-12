Alberta Woman Warns of Smoking Risks as COPD Rates Rise in Alberta

An 80-year-old Alberta woman shares her COPD journey as new data reveals rising hospitalizations and a north-south health divide in the province. Learn about symptoms and prevention strategies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In November, designated as COPD Awareness Month, Jill Bradford Green is sharing her personal battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to highlight the severe consequences of smoking. The 80-year-old Alberta resident was diagnosed approximately ten years ago, a condition she now attributes to a long-standing habit of smoking after workouts despite medical warnings.

Green recalled telling her family doctor that she felt invincible, believing her gym routine negated the risks of cigarette use. She admitted to sitting in her car after workouts to smoke, a decision she now identifies as a major mistake that ultimately damaged her lung function permanently.

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How COPD Develops and Is Diagnosed

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease causes progressive breathing difficulties by damaging the lungs and airways, specifically reducing the elasticity required to move air effectively. Dr Grace Lam, an adult respirologist and clinician scientist at the University of Alberta, explains that symptoms often develop so gradually that patients dismiss them as normal aging or fitness issues.

Lam notes that individuals who smoke frequently attribute shortness of breath or a persistent smoker's cough to their lifestyle rather than a medical condition. However, these signs warrant immediate medical attention, as the disease can only be officially diagnosed through specific lung function testing rather than smoking history alone.

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Impact of Pandemic on COPD Outcomes

A recent study by Dr Grace Lam involving 265,589 people with COPD in Alberta revealed significant shifts in healthcare usage during the pandemic. The research found that while emergency department visits for the condition dropped by 39 percent, deaths among patients increased by 21 percent during the same period.

Dr Lam suggests that access to specialists is a key factor in these outcomes, noting a critical shortage of respirologists north of Edmonton. This regional disparity means that patients in Northern Alberta face greater challenges in managing their condition compared to those in more urban centers like Calgary.

Healthcare Disparities Across Alberta

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information indicates that COPD prevalence in Alberta's North Zone is more than twice the rate found in the Calgary Zone. The burden of the disease is further exacerbated by creeping rates of hospitalization and mortality, which have been rising in recent years across the province.

In a statement to CTV News, Alberta's Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services emphasized its commitment to supporting patients through Primary Care Alberta. The ministry outlined services including respiratory testing, specialist referrals, pulmonary rehabilitation, and patient education to help manage the disease.

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Rising Risks During Respiratory Season

The risk of severe exacerbations increases significantly during cold and flu season due to the circulation of viral infections like COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. Dr Grace Lam highlighted a concerning drop in vaccination rates in Alberta compared to the rest of Canada, which leaves the vulnerable COPD population even more exposed to serious complications.

Respiratory infections are common triggers for flare-ups that can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening emergencies requiring intensive care. As November marks COPD Awareness Month, health experts urge early identification and vaccination to slow disease progression and prevent hospitalization.