Patricia Moore was found guilty of disobeying a Kings Bench order regarding horse ownership. The case highlights ongoing animal distress issues in Evansburg.

Patricia Moore, an Alberta resident, was found guilty on Friday of six counts of disobeying a Court of Kings Bench order. The conviction stems from incidents involving horses in distress on her property near Evansburg, Alta., leading to a new set of criminal charges following a previous ban.

Moore previously received a lifetime ban on owning horses in 2022 after being convicted of causing animals to be in distress. Despite this legal restriction, horses were found in distress on her property again in 2025, prompting her arrest and subsequent trial for multiple animal welfare violations.

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Legal Charges and Veterinary Evidence

The Crown laid six counts of disobeying a court order, one count of wilfully neglecting animals under the Criminal Code of Canada, and one count of causing animals to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act. During the trial, a veterinarian who examined the horses at the time of Moore's arrest testified that more than a dozen horses were on the property.

The veterinary examination revealed significant health issues among the animals. Several horses were malnourished, and nearly all of them had issues with their feet. The vet also noted that at least one horse was severely lame, providing critical physical evidence of the animals' poor condition during the investigation period.

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Testimony on Ownership and Sales

Moore's lawyer asked the judge to find her guilty of disobeying the court order but not guilty on the animal neglect and distress charges. Moore maintained during cross-examination by the Crown that she had given away the horses on her property after the original order was handed down and that she no longer owned them.

However, the Crown argued that Moore's claim of giving the horses to a friend was a sham. The friend lived several hours from the property and was frequently out of the country. Furthermore, the friend could not name the horses, did not know their genders, and did not know what condition they were in when she testified at the trial.

Economic Activity and Possession

Additional evidence indicated that Moore was involved in selling or attempting to sell horses five times during the period between the court-ordered ban and her arrest. The Crown noted that Moore received the money for those sales in her personal bank account, contradicting her assertion that she had divested herself of the animals.

Court also heard from several people who bought, or attempted to buy horses from Moore during the time she was banned from owning the animals. The lawyer for Moore argued that while she had clearly been in possession of the horses, nothing she did or didn't do caused them to be in distress.

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Verdict and Upcoming Sentencing

The judge found Moore guilty on all six counts of disobeying a court order on Friday, as these charges were not contested by the defense. The Crown argued that evidence presented by the vet showed that Moore, as the person in possession of the horses, is guilty on the animal abuse charges.

A date for the verdict on the animal abuse charges will be set in January. The outcome of that final determination will likely influence the broader consequences Moore faces for the sustained neglect of the animals under her care.