Alberta Health Services reports the Virtual Emergency Physician program prevented 71 percent of rural emergency room disruptions between July and September 2025.

The Alberta government has confirmed that the Virtual Emergency Physician program is successfully preventing closures at rural emergency departments across the province. Alberta Health Services announced this progress in a media release issued on a Tuesday, highlighting the initiative as a vital solution to the ongoing crisis of doctor shortages in remote areas.

Alberta Health Services launched the Virtual Emergency Physician program in January 2025 as a pilot initiative. The primary goal was to address the frequent closure of rural emergency rooms by connecting patients with licensed doctors via video call when no medical professional is physically present on-site. This digital bridge ensures that critical care continuity is maintained even in the most isolated communities.

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Program Mechanics and Clinical Scope

The Virtual Emergency Physician program assigns doctors with specific emergency experience to assist on-site nursing staff. These remote physicians help nurses in the assessment and treatment of patients suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They play a decisive role in triage, determining which patients can be safely treated at the local facility and identifying those who require immediate transfer to a staffed emergency room further away.

Dr. Jane Ojedokun, who serves as the associate chief medical officer of rural health for Alberta Health Services, emphasized the strategic value of the program. In the official release, she stated that the Virtual Emergency Physician program serves as a critical contingency to maintain continuous coverage when unexpected physician gaps occur. This designation underscores the program's role as a backup system rather than a permanent replacement for on-site staff.

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Performance Metrics and Coverage Rates

The initiative has been operational in 23 rural health-care facilities since its pilot launch. Alberta Health Services reported that the program successfully prevented 71 percent of service disruptions caused by a lack of doctors at these sites between July and September. This statistic demonstrates a significant reduction in the frequency of emergency room closures during the third quarter of 2025.

Longer-term participation yields even higher success rates. The health authority noted that sites utilizing the Virtual Emergency Physician program for more than a year have seen disruption coverage rates ranging between 88 and 100 percent. These figures indicate that sustained implementation of the virtual care model creates a stable and reliable safety net for rural residents who rely on local emergency services.

Impact on Staffing and Current Closures

The success of the virtual model has had tangible secondary effects on local hiring. Alberta Health Services noted that some of the participating sites have since been able to hire in-person emergency doctors, likely because the virtual program reduced the pressure of immediate coverage gaps during recruitment drives. The health authority confirmed that recruitment efforts for permanent rural on-site staff remain ongoing across the province.

Despite these gains, staffing challenges persist for some communities. As of November 20, 2025, there were 10 rural emergency departments listed as having closures or disruptions due to staffing shortages. The coverage situation varies by location, with some areas receiving robust support while others remain without care.

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Status of Specific Affected Communities

The distribution of virtual physician coverage is uneven among the remaining disrupted facilities. Some locations, such as Boyle and Beaverlodge, have virtual physicians covering some of the gaps, allowing their emergency services to remain partially operational. This mixed coverage approach helps mitigate the total loss of access to care in these specific regions.

Conversely, other communities have not yet received virtual physician support to offset their staffing deficits. Locations like Consort and Grimshaw have been closed entirely. These closures highlight the remaining work required to expand the virtual program to all affected sites, ensuring that every rural resident has access to emergency medical assessment regardless of local doctor availability.