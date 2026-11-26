Premier Danielle Smith seeks unity after the divisive independence referendum as separatist leader Mitch Sylvestre challenges the United Conservative Party's direction at the Calgary AGM.

Premier Danielle Smith addresses the United Conservative Party membership in Calgary on Friday, November 26, 2026, as the province attempts to heal from a fractured political landscape. The annual general meeting follows a contentious independence referendum that deeply divided Alberta ns and exposed significant rifts within the governing party.

Smith Calls for Unity Ahead of 2027 Election

Danielle Smith stated she hopes to leave the issue of separatism behind as the United Conservative Party regroups for the general election scheduled for October 18, 2027. The premier emphasized that the party must focus on unifying themes rather than divisive topics that have weakened their internal cohesion. More than 7,000 registered members are attending the event held from Friday through Sunday to shape the party's future platform.

Also read UCP hopes to ‘emerge united’ ahead of next year’s election: Smith

Smith acknowledged that party spokespeople must accept the results of the October 19 referendum. Approximately 75 per cent of voters rejected a binding separation referendum and chose to remain in Canada. The premier urged members to move past the discord and prepare a unified front for the upcoming provincial contest.

Sylvestre Demands Accountability from Party Leadership

Mitch Sylvestre argues that Smith must address the frustration of disappointed members who supported the independence movement. The prominent separatist leader believes the number of party members opposed to the current direction is significantly higher than official estimates suggest. Sylvestre has not spoken with the premier since constituency presidents were asked to sign a pro-Canada pledge.

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Sylvestre contends that the government is failing to represent the membership adequately. He pointed to the expulsion of Jeffrey Rath as evidence of a broader effort to purge separatist voices from the party. Rath served as the lawyer for the group that collected roughly 300,000 signatures on a petition calling for a binding separation referendum.

Leadership Election and Policy Debates Shape Future

Members will vote for the party board of directors on Saturday, a process Sylvestre describes as massively important for representing the grassroots. Vince Byfield, a candidate for board vice-president, noted that the referendum cost the party members on both sides of the aisle. He is challenging incumbent Patrick Malkin, who is part of a slate known as Team Unity.

The agenda also includes debates on resolutions affecting land acknowledgments and laws impacting transgender people. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and newly elected British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson are scheduled to speak at the meeting. The outcome of these internal debates will signal the United Conservative Party direction in the months leading up to the 2027 election.