Alberta UCP Boundary Report Sparks Gerrymandering Accusations

Alberta's UCP government faces accusations of gerrymandering as its second boundary report is released. The NDP calls the map unfair, while the government insists on the October election date.

The United-Conservative-Party-led government in Alberta is set to release a highly contentious report on provincial electoral boundaries on Monday afternoon. This announcement comes amidst intensifying accusations from the opposition that the new map unfairly manipulates riding lines to secure a political advantage in the upcoming provincial election scheduled for October.

Details of the New Electoral Boundary Report

The upcoming report represents the second set of recommendations regarding electoral maps, following the initial approval of boundaries in 2024. A United-Conservative-Party majority panel was tasked with revisiting the map after a previous bipartisan public boundaries commission report was rejected in the spring. Two members of the UCP boundary commission had previously submitted their own recommendations, which suggested merging urban and rural ridings to create four additional seats, raising the total number of legislative seats to 91.

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NDP Condemns Map as Unfair Gerrymandering

Alberta NDP House Leader Christina Gray publicly condemned the proposed boundaries, stating they are bad for the province because they fail to respect the voting power of both urban and rural constituents. She argued that the government is engaging in U.S.-style gerrymandering by reconfiguring urban ridings to incorporate more rural voters, a move that critics claim would give the ruling party a significant edge in close races. The NDP holds the majority of its seats in major urban centers like Edmonton and Calgary, whereas the UCP is the dominant party in smaller cities and rural communities.

Specific Impacts on Lethbridge and Other Ridings

Critics point to specific changes in the Lethriding as evidence of partisan manipulation. Currently, Lethbridge is represented by one New Democratic Party member of the Legislative Assembly and one United-Conservative-Party member. Under the new proposal, the riding would be split from two seats to four seats, a change that would pull in voters from surrounding areas that are strongholds for the United-Conservative-Party. Gray emphasized that the original bipartisan report, which consulted thousands of Albertans, struck a better balance between growth and representational rights, and she urged the government to revert to that map.

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Election Administrator Raises Legal Concerns

Alberta's election administrator, Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure, has expressed serious concerns about the timeline and fairness of the new boundaries. McClure suggested that either the new boundaries should be adjusted or the election date should be postponed to ensure a fair process. Despite these warnings, Justice Minister Mickey Amery firmly rejected any notion of delaying the vote. Amery stated in a letter to McClure that the government has no intention of changing the legislated date of the next provincial general election and that the final boundaries enacted by the Legislative Assembly will become the law of Alberta.

Government Defends Timeline and Opposition Response

Amery defended the preparation timeline, noting that the new boundaries are expected to be approved by the end of the fall sitting. This schedule would provide Elections Alberta with 11 months to prepare for the election, a period Amery argued is sufficient by comparing it to shorter timelines used by other Canadian provinces. The last time electoral boundaries were adjusted in Alberta was in 2017. Meanwhile, the official opposition has announced it will challenge the proposed map in court, alleging that the reconfiguration is an unconstitutional attempt to skew election results.