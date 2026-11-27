Premier Danielle Smith highlights unity at the Alberta United Conservatives annual meeting alongside Saskatchewan and B.C. leaders to advance energy infrastructure.

Members of the United Conservatives in Alberta are convening for their annual general meeting, an event designed to demonstrate the cohesion of the party under Premier Danielle Smith. This gathering marks the fifth such meeting held during her tenure and serves as the party's first official assembly since the recent referendum took place last month.

Leadership Confidence and Regional Unity

An official confidence vote regarding Smith's leadership is scheduled to occur on Saturday, but the proceedings began with a strong display of regional solidarity on Friday afternoon. Smith appeared alongside Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the newly elected British Columbia Premier Lorne Dorckson to underscore a unified front among western provincial leaders. Smith explicitly stated that she is excited about the formation of a coalition of Conservative provincial governments across Western Canada. This alignment is intended to ensure that western producers can effectively move their products to international markets.

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Pacific Link Pipeline Support in British Columbia

A central focus of the coalition is the Pacific Link project, a major energy infrastructure initiative. Premier Dorckson confirmed that the government of British Columbia will fully support this pipeline, which is designed to stretch from Bruderheim in central Alberta to a deepwater export terminal located in Delta, British Columbia. Standing beside Smith, Dorckson reaffirmed this commitment by stating that his government is excited about the economic opportunities the project will bring. He emphasized that British Columbia will be very supportive of this specific opportunity within their province, signaling a shift in policy that aligns with the interests of the Alberta energy sector.

Saskatchewan Premier Joins the Economic Alliance

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also participated in the joint appearance, congratulating his B.C. counterpart on the election victory. Moe framed the alignment of the three western provinces as a significant opportunity for the entire nation. He argued that when Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia work together, they create a powerhouse capable of growing the Canadian economy. Moe asserted that this coordinated economic growth will lead the country over the foreseeable future, suggesting that regional cooperation is key to national economic stability.

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Implications for Western Energy Strategy

The gathering of these three premiers highlights a strategic effort to bypass domestic bottlenecks by securing international export routes. By presenting a united front, the leaders are aiming to streamline regulatory and political hurdles for energy projects that cross provincial borders. The presence of Smith, Moe, and Dorckson together serves as a visual and political testament to this new era of interprovincial collaboration. It signals to investors and federal regulators that the western provinces are coordinated in their approach to energy development.

Next Steps for the United Conservatives

As the annual general meeting continues, attention will remain on how the party ranks and reacts to the results of the upcoming confidence vote on Saturday. The tone set by the weekend events will likely influence internal party dynamics and external partnerships. The coalition formed by the three premiers represents a significant political development, potentially reshaping the landscape of Canadian federal-provincial relations regarding energy policy.