Alberta has updated its Carbon Capture Incentive Program to allow grants during construction, aligning with the federal CCUS tax credit as talks continue on the Pathways project.

Alberta has changed its carbon capture and storage incentive program so that some funds can be provided during construction rather than only after a project starts up.

The change is meant to better align the provincial policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. Under the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program, companies can receive grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs for certain projects. Those projects include the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.

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The announcement comes as Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers work to finalize agreements on moving the Pathways project forward while also enabling oilsands production growth. Pathways would transport carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites through a pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. At that hub, the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

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Pathways Project And Storage Hub

The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15, but company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. The provincial government said the change is designed to make its program work better alongside the federal tax credit. The Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program now allows grants during construction instead of waiting until a project starts up.

Eligible projects can receive grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs. The industries that can qualify include oil and gas, petrochemical and power. The shift is intended to better match the timing of provincial support with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit. That federal credit is a key part of Ottawa's efforts to reduce emissions from heavy industry.

The Pathways project remains a central part of the discussions. It would gather carbon dioxide from multiple oilsands sites and move it by pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. The project is designed to keep that greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere. The governments and the five biggest oilsands producers have been working to hammer out final agreements on moving Pathways forward.

Alberta Program Grants 12 Percent

At the same time, they are trying to enable oilsands production growth. The parties had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15. Company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. The Alberta government's change to its incentive program is meant to better align provincial policy with the federal tax credit.

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The announcement comes amid ongoing talks among Alberta, Ottawa and the five biggest oilsands producers. Those talks are focused on final agreements for the Pathways project and on enabling oilsands production growth. Pathways would transport carbon dioxide captured from various oilsands sites via pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta. There, the greenhouse gas would be prevented from entering the atmosphere.

Final Agreements And Industry Growth

The governments and industry players had aimed to announce definitive agreements around Nov. 15. But company executives have recently signalled they are willing to take the time necessary to get the right deal. The Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program provides grants covering 12 per cent of eligible capital costs for certain projects. Those projects include oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.

The change means some funds are available during construction instead of only once a project starts up. The provincial government said the change is meant to better align its policy with the federal Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Tax Credit.