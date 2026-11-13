Alberta Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko on Sports Economic Impact

Alberta Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko discusses the economic boost from elite sports events, including the Grey Cup and IIHF World Juniors, and outlines the path to $25 billion in visitor spending by 2035.

Alberta Tourism, Parks and Recreation Minister Andrew Boitchenko has outlined the significant economic contributions of elite-level sporting events to the provincial economy during an interview with Alberta Primetime. The discussion focused on major upcoming competitions, including the IIHF World Juniors and the Grey Cup, highlighting how these events drive revenue for local businesses and support job creation across the province.

Economic Impact of Major Events

Minister Boitchenko emphasized that major sporting events serve as a powerful engine for the local economy, directly benefiting hotels, restaurants, and small businesses throughout Alberta. The government cites specific metrics for the IIHF World Juniors, expecting 220,000 visitors to attend games and festivals, generating $50 million in economic activity. The event is also projected to reach 100 million views worldwide and create 140 jobs to support operations. These figures illustrate the tangible financial returns that high-profile tournaments bring to host communities.

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The enthusiasm for these events is fueled by the presence of local teams, particularly the Edmonton Elks. Minister Boitchenko, an identified fan of the Elks, noted the immense excitement among Albertans as the team reaches the CFL finals. This local interest amplifies the tourism draw, encouraging not only Edmonton residents but also fans from across the province to engage with the games. The presence of a competitive local team transforms a standard sporting event into a major regional celebration.

Facility Upgrades and Political Stance

Discussions regarding the future of the Calgary Stampeders and McMahon Stadium are currently underway, with the provincial government committed to supporting local teams. Minister Boitchenko stated that the Premier has tasked him with ensuring the province helps clubs grow and upgrade their facilities. This mandate reflects a broader strategy to maintain Alberta's status as a premier destination for professional sports by ensuring venues meet modern standards.

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On the international stage, the Alberta government has aligned with federal leaders to ban Russian participation in the upcoming IIHF World Juniors. Minister Boitchenko, who is Ukrainian-born, praised the unified stance of the provincial and federal governments. This decision ensures that the event proceeds in a manner consistent with global sentiments regarding the ongoing conflict in Europe, preventing Russian teams from competing during the tournament.

Revenue Growth and Future Targets

Alberta's tourism sector is currently outperforming national averages, with visitor spending growing at twice the national rate. Minister Boitchenko addressed concerns about recent tax changes, including a two percent increase to the tourism levy and a six percent vehicle rental tax. The government argues that these measures ensure visitors contribute a fair share of fees and taxes to the province, maintaining the quality of infrastructure and services available to tourists.

The long-term economic goal for the province is to reach $25 billion in annual visitor spending by 2035. Current figures show a steady increase from approximately $10 billion annually before the pandemic to $14.4 billion in 2024 and $15.2 billion in 2025. This trajectory demonstrates a robust recovery and growth trend, positioning the industry to hit the ambitious target within the next nine years through continued investment and event hosting.

International Competitions and Rural Benefits

Upcoming events such as the 2028 Brier in Red Deer and the 2028 World Cup of Hockey will further boost the provincial economy. The World Cup of Hockey is estimated to generate $375 million in visual spending, marking it as the largest international game since the 1988 Olympics. These events provide opportunities for rural economies, with teams holding preseason games in towns like Camrose, Blackfalds, Lloydminster, and Cold Lake.

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Minister Boitchenko highlighted the pride Albertans feel in their ability to host these large-scale events. The province boasts dedicated fans, modern infrastructure, and a willing volunteer base ready to support international competitions. This combination of resources ensures that Alberta remains a top-tier destination for sport tourism, driving sustained economic growth and community engagement across the province.