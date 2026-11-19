Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen announces new highway signs celebrating the Edmonton Elks Grey Cup victory, reinstating the City of Champions moniker.

Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen confirmed on Thursday evening that the provincial government will install new highway signs reading "Welcome to Edmonton - The City of Champions." This official recognition follows the Edmonton Elks historic victory in the recent Grey Cup championship game.

The City of Champions Return

The announcement by Minister Devin Dreeshen serves as a formal acknowledgment of the Edmonton Elks status as current champions of the Canadian Football League. The Elks secured their 15th Grey Cup title in franchise history by defeating the Montreal Alouettes with a score of 37-30 on Sunday.

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Minister Devin Dreeshen shared the news through a social media post on Thursday, extending congratulations to the team for their exceptional performance. The new signage aims to make the team recent success officially visible to travelers entering the capital city.

Moniker History and Controversy

The phrase "City of Champions" holds deep historical significance for Edmonton fans, having been removed from official city branding in 2015. Since that time, many players and supporters have campaigned for the return of this famous moniker to its rightful place in the city identity.

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While the provincial ministry coordinates the new highway markers, local observations suggest the city is already embracing the title. A sign bearing the "City of Champions" message appeared at the Gateway Boulevard entrance to the city earlier this week.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack noted that while the physical sign is visible, the official city signs remain in storage. The source of the temporary sign placed at Gateway Boulevard remains unclear, creating a distinction between grassroots celebration and official municipal infrastructure.

Logistics and Future Steps

CTV News Edmonton has contacted the Alberta transportation ministry to seek specific details regarding the installation process. Reporters are awaiting information on the exact locations of the new signs, the timeline for their erection, and their duration of display.

The Ministry has not yet provided a schedule for when the hardware will be installed or how long the banners will remain visible to the public. Clarification on these logistical details will help determine how long the province intends to maintain this tribute.

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This move by the provincial government aligns with long-standing requests from the Elks roster to restore the historic nickname. It marks a significant moment for local sports pride and official recognition of athletic achievement in the Alberta capital.