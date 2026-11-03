Alberta teen arrested for terrorism-related offence involving ISIS, RCMP says

A 17-year-old Alberta youth has been arrested for a terrorism-related offence after an RCMP INSET investigation into online communications with ISIS-affiliated users, and faces a terrorism peace bond proceeding in Fort McMurray.

A 17-year-old Alberta youth has been arrested for a terrorism-related offence, the RCMP says. The RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, known as INSET, began an investigation in February into online correspondence between an online user and users affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

The teen was arrested on Oct. 26. The RCMP has started proceedings against the teen with a terrorism peace bond, pursuant to section 810.011 of the Criminal Code, out of fear of a terrorism offence. The teen was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Tuesday. The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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RCMP Terrorism Peace Bond Explained

No further information has been released. The investigation focused on online communications, and police have not disclosed additional details about the nature of the correspondence or the conditions attached to the teen's release. A terrorism peace bond is a court order that can impose conditions on a person when there are reasonable grounds to fear they may commit a terrorism offence. It is not a criminal conviction.

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Under section 810.011 of the Criminal Code, the court can impose conditions on the person named in the bond. A breach of those conditions can lead to further legal consequences. Authorities ask anyone who spots an immediate threat to national security to call 911 or their local police department. Non-emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at http://www.rcmp.ca/report-it.

The case remains before the courts, and the teen is expected to appear in Fort McMurray on Tuesday. Because the accused is a youth, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents publication of identifying information. No further information about the investigation or the allegations has been released by police at this time. The RCMP has not said whether additional arrests are expected.

Public Urged to Report National Security Threats

The peace bond proceeding is separate from a criminal charge. It requires the person to follow conditions set by a court when there is fear of a terrorism offence being committed. Police have urged the public to report any information tied to national security concerns through the established RCMP channels, while stressing that immediate threats should go to 911 or local police.