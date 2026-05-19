Alberta students treated for rabies exposure after bat encounter; Rangers ride championship wave; Heat warning in Windsor-Essex; Moose Jaw Snowbirds; Congo opens Ebola centres; ACM Awards; Everest Man, Mountain Queen records; Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover; Hawaii flooding; Asteroid narrowly misses Earth

A variety of news headlines covering various topics such as sports, environment, health, entertainment, and more.

Gordon Gwyn shows the scratches he received in an encounter with a black bear at his home in Mission on Monday, May 18.

'Small number' of Alberta students being treated for rabies exposure after bat encounter Hot weather expected for Tuesday in Montreal 'We’re there to win’: Rangers ride championship wave into Memorial Cup after historic OHL sweep Heat warning continues in Windsor-Essex but cooldown coming 1 dead, 1 hurt in fire on remote Ont. island 'Heart and soul of Moose Jaw:’ Community reflects on Snowbirds as critics warn fleet could be grounded Congo to open more centres to treat rare type of Ebola that has killed nearly 120 Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards and Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the year 'Everest Man’, ‘Mountain Queen’ break own records 'It’s not supposed to look like you’re going to dive in’: Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market An asteroid discovered days ago will narrowly miss Eart





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Gordon Gwyn Black Bear Alberta Students Bat Encounter Rangers Memorial Cup OHL Sweep Windsor-Essex Moose Jaw Snowbirds Congo Ebola Ella Langley Cody Johnson Historians Trump Reflecting Pool Asteroid Hawaii Flooding

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Alberta court upholds First Nations consultation rights, Stay Free Alberta applies for appealStay Free Alberta, a secessionist group, has applied to have a lower court ruling setting aside its duty to consult First Nations in a referendum on the province's independence decision overturned and set aside pending appeal.

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Toronto Under a Heat Warning: Respite in Parks, Water Trailers, and Cool SpacesThe city of Toronto is under a heat warning, with temperatures expected to reach 35°C or higher. Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level alert, advising against excessive outdoor activities. The warning covers a large part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and extends as far west as Windsor. The City of Toronto has activated its ‘heat relief strategy’ to provide water fountains and washrooms for people to cool down. Additionally, there are cool spaces scattered throughout the city for respite from the heat.

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Yellow heat warning issued for Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning for Windsor-Essex.

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Heat warning issued as season’s first major heat event moves into southern OntarioForecasters say daytime highs are expected to reach near 30 degrees Celsius beginning Monday afternoon, with humidex values climbing to around 36.

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