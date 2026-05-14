Alberta Separatists Face New Hurdles After Recent Ruling, Transport Driver Charged, PM Carney Unveils Electricity Cost-Cutting Plan, Canadian Women's Team Pursuit Riders Appeal Cycling Canada's Decision, Peacocks Cause Stir in Italian Seaside Town, Climate & Environment: Record-Breaking Heat Wave in One Country

A roundup of the latest news headlines, including the recent ruling in Alberta that could complicate the Parti Québécois's promises of a separation referendum within its first mandate, Ontario's plan to expand jail capacity by 2,500 beds over 10 years at a cost of $3 billion, and more.

The recent ruling in Alberta could complicate the Parti Québécois 's promises of a separation referendum within its first mandate, should it be elected. Ontario to expand jail capacity by 2,500 beds over 10 years at a cost of $3 billion.

Alberta separatists have new hoops to jump through. What happens now? Edmonton carjacking suspect arrested in northern Alberta after Canada-wide warrant. Transport driver charged with stunt driving in northwestern Ont.

B.C. court upholds prison term for cocaine trafficker despite family hardship plea. PM Carney unveils plan to lower electricity costs. PM Carney says federal government open to selling public assets to fund projects. Entertainment Canadian women's team pursuit riders appeal Cycling Canada's decision.

Horde of amorous peacocks ruffles feathers in Italian seaside town. Climate & Environment 'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country. Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI's futur





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Alberta Parti Québécois Separation Referendum Ontario Jail Capacity Alberta Separatists New Hoops To Jump Through Edmonton Carjacking Suspect Northern Alberta Canada-Wide Warrant Transport Driver Stunt Driving Northwestern Ont. B.C. Court Cocaine Trafficker Family Hardship Plea PM Carney Electricity Costs Public Assets AI Elon Musk Openai Cycling Canada Peacocks Italian Seaside Town Climate & Environment Record-Breaking Heat Wave

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Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaElections Alberta says the separatist group at the centre of a massive voter information breach may not have shared the full list of individuals who accessed its public database.

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Decision to approve Alberta separation petition was 'unreasonable,' judge rulesAn Alberta Court of King’s Bench justice has quashed Elections Alberta’s approval of a petition for a referendum on Alberta independence from separatist group Stay Free Alberta.

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Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

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Alberta Separatists Face Delay in Referendum Petition RulingAlberta separatists have delivered boxes of petitions at a rally outside the offices of Elections Alberta in Edmonton, seeking to trigger a referendum this fall on separation from Canada. However, a judge has struck down the petition, in part because the province failed to consult with First Nations to address how breaking off from Confederation could affect treaty rights. The Alberta government immediately condemned the ruling, stating that they think this decision is incorrect in law and anti-democratic. The separatist activist Mitch Sylvestre and other supporters of independence collected well past the legislated minimum necessary for a citizen-led effort to force a provincewide vote. The court ruling means, at minimum, a further delay in verifying the signatures.

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