Alberta Separatists Face Delay in Referendum Petition Ruling

Alberta separatists have delivered boxes of petitions at a rally outside the offices of Elections Alberta in Edmonton, seeking to trigger a referendum this fall on separation from Canada. However, a judge has struck down the petition, in part because the province failed to consult with First Nations to address how breaking off from Confederation could affect treaty rights. The Alberta government immediately condemned the ruling, stating that they think this decision is incorrect in law and anti-democratic. The separatist activist Mitch Sylvestre and other supporters of independence collected well past the legislated minimum necessary for a citizen-led effort to force a provincewide vote. The court ruling means, at minimum, a further delay in verifying the signatures.

Alberta separatists deliver boxes of petitions at a rally outside the offices of Elections Alberta in Edmonton earlier in May. A judge has struck down a petition aimed at triggering a referendum this fall on separation from Canada, in part because the province failed to consult with First Nations to address how breaking off from Confederation could affect treaty rights .

The Alberta government immediately condemned the ruling, stating that they think this decision is incorrect in law and anti-democratic. While the government favors Alberta staying in Confederation, they will nonetheless appeal the ruling. Alberta and Ms. Smith, the premier, are both pressing for votes on independence. Ms. Smith has repeatedly stated she wants Alberta to remain in Canada, but she argues the federal government needs to be more responsive to her province's concerns.

She has also promised to hold a referendum if enough voters endorse a question under the province's citizen initiative law. The separatist activist Mitch Sylvestre and other supporters of independence collected well past the legislated minimum necessary for a citizen-led effort to force a provincewide vote. The court ruling means, at minimum, a further delay in verifying the signatures.

The decision is also likely to add to pressure on Ms. Smith to forgo the citizen initiative process and add a secession question to an already scheduled referendum in October. On the verge of finalizing a new deal on industrial carbon pricing, which could pave the way for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast, both politicians have argued that such an agreement would show that Confederation can work for Alberta.

Justice Shaina Leonard of the Court of King's Bench concluded that the province's chief electoral officer was wrong to approve the separatist petition last year because it should have triggered First Nations consultations. The judge said such consultations must happen before starting a process that could trigger a binding referendum. Alberta government lawyers and pro-independence leader Jeffrey Rath argued in hearings earlier this year that the electoral officer was correct in his decision to approve the petition.

Government lawyers disputed the idea that a vote on independence would infringe treaty rights, arguing that there were numerous 'off-ramps' through the referendum process to ensure treaties were respected. They also argued that consultations could happen after a referendum. During her news conference on Wednesday, Ms. Smith questioned the judge's conclusion that the government must consult with First Nations before separation can be put to the electorate.

The opposition Parti Québécois has promised to hold a sovereignty referendum if the party wins the provincial election this fall. Elections Alberta spokesperson Michelle Gurney said in a statement the agency is analyzing the ruling. Justice Leonard is the second judge in the past six months to rule First Nations must be considered in the decision to call a referendum on provincial independence. In December, Court of King's Bench Justice Colin Feasby ruled that Alberta independence would contravene treaty rights.

In that decision, he wrote: 'First Nations, as founding partners in the creation of Alberta, cannot be ignored or bypassed as Alberta contemplates its future whether that is as part of Canada or not.

' Kevin Hille, counsel for Athabasca Chipewyan, the First Nation that brought the lawsuit, said Ms. Smith's government is required to consult with First Nations if it wants to put independence on a referendum ballot. Mr. Sylvestre said he was unsurprised – and undeterred – by Wednesday's decision. He said he and like-minded supporters of independence will press Ms. Smith to use the government's powers to put a secession question to the electorate





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Separation Referendum First Nations Treaty Rights Carbon Pricing Oil Pipeline Confederation Citizen Initiative Law Sovereignty Referendum First Nation Court Ruling Alberta Government Ms. Smith Separation From Canada First Nations Consultations Duty To Consult Impact On Treaty Rights Provincial Independence Albertans Ms. Smith's Government Consult With First Nations Citizen Initiative Process Referendum In October Albertans' Concerns Federal Government Albertans' Relationship With The Federal Gover Albertans' Relationship With The Federal Gover Albertans' Relationship With The Federal Gover Albertans' Relationship With The Federal Gover

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier Danielle Smith leads a separatist partyAlberta Premier should stand up to the separatists – but risks being out of a job if she does

Read more »

Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaElections Alberta says the separatist group at the centre of a massive voter information breach may not have shared the full list of individuals who accessed its public database.

Read more »

Decision to approve Alberta separation petition was 'unreasonable,' judge rulesAn Alberta Court of King’s Bench justice has quashed Elections Alberta’s approval of a petition for a referendum on Alberta independence from separatist group Stay Free Alberta.

Read more »

Scope of access to leaked Alberta voter list may be incomplete: Elections AlbertaNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »