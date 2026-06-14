Alberta Separatist Clashes with Town Over Independence Billboard

An Alberta separatist is defying a town's demand to remove a billboard advocating for the province's independence, sparking a debate over free speech and political expression. Cory Morgan paid for the electronic billboard in Taber, which displays the Alberta shield and a message urging people to 'Send Ottawa a Message! Choose Alberta.' The town, however, sent a letter to the billboard's private owner demanding its removal by Saturday, citing it as a nuisance and inconsistent with the licensed area's permitted use. Morgan argues that the town should not dictate what people can see on a legal billboard and has paid for two more smaller signs in the town since receiving the letter. The town has previously stated that the billboard's message doesn't represent or speak for the town or broader community. Morgan's signs are tied to the October 19 referendum vote on Alberta's potential separation from Canada. The debate surrounding Alberta's separation is expected to continue through the summer, with critics arguing that Premier Danielle Smith is playing a double game by enabling the referendum to appease separatist hardliners while campaigning to stay in Canada to appeal to centrist voters. Polls suggest a large majority of Albertans reject separation.

Alberta separatist Cory Morgan is locked in a dispute with the town of Taber over a billboard advocating for the province's independence. Morgan paid for a three-metres-tall and six-metres-wide electronic billboard displaying the Alberta shield and the words 'Send Ottawa a Message!

Choose Alberta.

' The town, however, sent a letter to the billboard's private owner demanding its removal by Saturday, citing it as a nuisance and inconsistent with the licensed area's permitted use. Morgan, who has since paid for two more smaller signs in the town, argues that a third-party political advertiser's voice shouldn't be shut down by government. He believes the town should focus on its municipal mandates rather than dictating what people can see on a legal billboard.

The town has previously stated that the billboard's message doesn't represent or speak for the town or broader community. Morgan's signs are tied to the October 19 referendum vote on Alberta's potential separation from Canada. He chose Taber for its available billboard space and affordable price but has since faced both support and criticism from Alberta's independence movement and federalists alike.

Alberta's separation debate is expected to continue through the summer, with critics arguing that Premier Danielle Smith is playing a double game by enabling the referendum to appease separatist hardliners while campaigning to stay in Canada to appeal to centrist voters. Polls suggest a large majority of Albertans reject separation





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Alberta Separatist Independence Billboard Taber Referendum Political Expression Free Speech Danielle Smith

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