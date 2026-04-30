Alberta Separation Support Remains Steady, New Poll Shows

A recent CBC poll reveals that support for Alberta separating from Canada has not significantly changed in the past year, with approximately 27% of Albertans indicating they would vote in favor of separation.

A newly released public opinion poll commissioned by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) indicates that support for Alberta separating from Canada has remained remarkably stable over the past year.

The poll, meticulously analyzed by CBC journalist Joel Dryden and reported on Tuesday, provides a snapshot of Albertan sentiment regarding the province’s potential future within Confederation. The central question posed to participants centered around a hypothetical referendum: if a vote were held today asking Albertans whether the province should pursue independence from the rest of Canada, how would they cast their ballot?

The results reveal a consistent pattern, with approximately 27 percent of respondents expressing their intention to vote in favor of separation. Conversely, a substantial majority – around 67 percent – indicated they would vote against such a move. A small fraction, roughly 6 percent, remained undecided, highlighting a degree of uncertainty within the electorate.

Janet Brown, a Calgary-based pollster and principal of Janet Brown Opinion Research, the firm responsible for conducting the survey, emphasized the striking consistency of the data when compared to previous years. She noted that the current figures are exceptionally close to those obtained in last year’s poll, falling comfortably within the established margin of error. This suggests that despite ongoing political and economic discussions surrounding Alberta’s place in Canada, core attitudes towards separation have not undergone significant shifts.

The survey itself involved a random sampling of 1,200 adult Albertans, gathered between April 7th and April 22nd. Trend Research facilitated the data collection process, ensuring a representative sample across the province. The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, a standard measure of statistical confidence in survey results.

This margin of error is crucial for interpreting the findings, acknowledging that the true population values may fall slightly above or below the reported percentages. The methodology employed by Janet Brown Opinion Research adheres to rigorous standards, aiming to provide a reliable and accurate reflection of Albertan public opinion. Beyond gauging individual voting intentions, the poll also explored Albertans’ perceptions of how their fellow citizens would vote on the same question.

This provides a valuable insight into the broader social and political climate surrounding the issue of separation. The results indicate a notable disparity between personal views and perceived collective sentiment. Only about 9 percent of respondents believed it was very likely that a majority of Albertans would vote to separate from Canada. A further 20 percent considered it somewhat likely.

However, a significant proportion – 34 percent – thought it was not very likely, and an equal 34 percent believed it was not at all likely. This suggests a widespread underestimation of opposition to separation among Albertans, with many individuals believing that support for independence is more prevalent than it actually is. This disconnect between personal beliefs and perceived public opinion could have implications for political discourse and decision-making related to Alberta’s future.

The poll’s findings offer a nuanced understanding of the complex dynamics at play, revealing a relatively stable level of support for separation alongside a prevailing belief that the majority of Albertans remain committed to remaining within Canada. The data serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, political analysts, and anyone interested in understanding the evolving political landscape of Alberta





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