Alberta Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake with Expanded Pharmacy Access

Nearly 13,000 free COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to high-risk Albertans since the spring rollout began, with pharmacists playing a key role in increasing accessibility and uptake.

Alberta is experiencing a renewed interest in COVID-19 vaccination with nearly 13,000 free doses administered to high-risk individuals since the spring rollout began in early April.

The province initiated the offering of additional shots to specific vulnerable groups on April 7th, and a key component of this phase is the expanded role of pharmacists in delivering publicly funded vaccines. This represents a shift from previous restrictions that limited free vaccine access to public health clinics during the fall and winter seasons.

Pharmacists like Brad Couldwell at Calgary's Glenbrook Pharmasave have observed a positive response, noting that patients appreciate the convenience of receiving vaccinations at their local pharmacy. Initially, pharmacies faced limitations in vaccine supply, receiving only 10 doses per week, leading to waitlists. This allocation has since been increased to 20 doses to better meet demand.

The current eligibility criteria for free COVID-19 vaccines include adults residing in long-term care facilities and other senior congregate living settings, individuals six months and older with moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions, and those aged 65 to 79 with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Experts like Dawn Bowdish, an immunologist at McMaster University, emphasize the importance of easy access to vaccinations, particularly for those requiring two shots annually.

She highlights the preference for pharmacists as vaccination providers and the positive correlation between liberal vaccination policies and increased uptake. However, some pharmacists, such as Sarah Perez at CurisRx in Mahogany, Calgary, report encountering vaccine hesitancy and a lack of awareness among the public regarding the availability of the spring rollout. Perez also suggests broadening eligibility to include all individuals over 65, regardless of underlying medical conditions, arguing they represent a high-risk population.

The Alberta Pharmacists’ Association anticipates a more moderate uptake in the spring compared to the fall, given the targeted nature of this phase. They have observed a noticeable increase in vaccinations administered in community pharmacies since April 7th, reaffirming the crucial role pharmacists play in improving accessibility, especially for patients who value convenient, local care. The association confirms that pharmacies are currently well-stocked and vaccine distribution is consistent.

The success of this rollout hinges on making vaccination as accessible as possible, as highlighted by Bowdish, who notes that public perception of vaccine importance is directly linked to free access and ease of administration. Provincial vaccination rates have been declining, with only 7.8% of Albertans vaccinated since the fall campaign launch, underscoring the need for continued efforts to encourage vaccination among eligible populations.

The initiative aims to protect the most vulnerable Albertans and maintain a level of immunity against evolving COVID-19 variants





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