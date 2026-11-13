Alberta Seeks Dismissal of First Nations Challenge to Sovereignty Act Amid Treaty Dispute

The Alberta government has asked a judge to dismiss a constitutional challenge by the Onion Lake Cree Nation against Premier Danielle Smith's sovereignty act, arguing the law has not impacted treaty rights.

The Alberta government is moving to have a First Nation's constitutional challenge struck down, asserting that the province's sovereignty act has not negatively affected treaty rights.

Premier Danielle Smith's administration filed this request on Friday, November 13, 2026. They argue that the legal challenge brought by the Onion Lake Cree Nation lacks merit and should be dismissed by the court. The dispute centers on the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Smith introduced this legislation as a core part of her platform when she won the leadership of the United Conservative Party in 2022.

Also read Alberta Woman Warns of Smoking Risks as COPD Rates Rise in Alberta

Premier Smith Sovereignty Act

It quickly became her flagship first law after taking office. Smith stated the act was necessary to push back against what she described as federal encroachment into provincial jurisdiction. During her first invocation of the act, Smith conceded that she did not actually need the law to implement new measures against federal energy regulations. She characterized that specific use as symbolic rather than legally essential.

Advertisement

The Onion Lake Cree Nation contends that the act is unconstitutional. They argue it violates the Treaty 6 relationship with the Crown and should be declared unenforceable. The province maintains that the act does not authorize anything that would conflict with the Constitution or federal law. They emphasize that the First Nation's claim fails to show how the act has impacted any specific treaty rights.

This legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between provincial authority and Indigenous rights in Canada. The outcome could set significant precedents for future intergovernmental disputes. Legal experts suggest that the court will need to carefully weigh the symbolic nature of the act against the constitutional arguments presented by Indigenous groups. The government's latest motion aims to remove the challenge from the docket entirely.

Impact on Indigenous Treaty Rights

If successful, the sovereignty act would remain in force without further judicial scrutiny from this specific case.