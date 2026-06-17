Alberta's Youth Homelessness Crisis: A Call to Action

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has released a special report on youth homelessness in Alberta, highlighting the need for more intervention to prevent young people from becoming homeless. The report found that many young people became homeless due to family breakdown, often involving conflict, neglect, or the need to escape emotional, physical, or sexual abuse. The office is calling for improved measures to prevent youth from becoming homeless, including the development of a youth-specific homeless strategy and improved data collection and public reporting.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has released a special report on youth homelessness in Alberta , highlighting the need for more intervention to prevent young people from becoming homeless.

The report, titled A Place to Belong, was based on stories from 156 people between the ages of 12 and 24 who had experienced homelessness. The office found that many young people became homeless due to family breakdown, often involving conflict, neglect, or the need to escape emotional, physical, or sexual abuse.

The report also noted that Indigenous youth are overrepresented amongst those experiencing homelessness, and that many young people experienced some level of involvement with the justice system or government intervention. The office is calling for improved measures to prevent youth from becoming homeless, including the development of a youth-specific homeless strategy and improved data collection and public reporting.

The report's findings have been met with calls for action from community leaders and advocates, who are urging governments to take a more proactive approach to addressing youth homelessness. The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Alberta Legislature, tasked with representing the rights, interests, and viewpoints of the province's young people.

The office sought stories from young people from throughout the province, including Edmonton, Calgary, Edson, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Little Red River Cree Nation, Piikani Nation, Red Deer, Vulcan, and Wetaskiwin. The community engagement process, which began in July 2025, collected stories of youth from throughout the province, highlighting the need for more consistent intervention to ensure youth are connected to the right supports.

The report found that sometimes support was not carried through fully or disrupted, which could lead to a greater risk of a youth falling into homelessness. Without support, situations often deteriorated, and after young people became unhoused, many did not receive help when they reached out to child intervention. Some were told that they had to return to their family home, even though the core issues of why they left were not addressed.

The report also noted that the stories heard by the office reflected the intersection of youth homelessness with both the child intervention and justice systems. About 40 per cent of the young people who spoke to the OCYA said they had some level of involvement with the justice system, and approximately 65 per cent experienced some kind of government intervention, the report found.

About 45 per cent identified as Indigenous, which the report said is conducive with the overrepresentation of Indigenous youth within the unhoused population. They shared that their families and communities were affected by discrimination and intergenerational trauma from colonization and residential schools, the report said. One 21-year-old person called on institutions and governments to better support communities so that they are empowered to take care of their own children.

The report found that many young people became homeless due to family breakdown, often involving conflict, neglect, or the need to escape emotional, physical, or sexual abuse. Contributing factors included parents' mental health or substance use challenges, family violence, the death of a caregiver, or young people's sexual or gender identity not being accepted, the report said. Sometimes, parents were unable to address young people's complex needs, particularly those with behavioural, mental health, or substance use challenges.

These families often faced barriers trying to get help from child-serving systems, the report said. According to data from Homeward Trust Edmonton, 3,795 people were listed as being unhoused and actively seeking housing in the city. Of these, nearly 24 per cent were youth under the age of 24, the report found.

A youth-specific homeless strategy, including improved data collection and public reporting, be developed jointly by the Ministry of Children and Family Services and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction. Public reporting on efforts to prevent youth homelessness, from those two ministries as well as the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, is also recommended





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Youth Homelessness Alberta Office Of The Child And Youth Advocate Homelessness Prevention Youth-Specific Homeless Strategy

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