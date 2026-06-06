Alberta's Upcoming Referendum on Separation: A Look Back at Quebec's Referendums and the Challenges Ahead

As Alberta prepares for its referendum on separation from Canada, many are looking to Quebec's past referendums for insight. While the outcome of these votes has been different, the divisive nature of the debate is eerily similar. Now, Albertans must grapple with the challenges of convincing the rest of Canada to support their independence, should they vote in favor of it.

The upcoming referendum in Alberta on Oct. 19 has sparked interest and debate, with some residents considering the province's separation from Canada . This is not the first time Alberta ns have grappled with this question, as Robert McAlear, an Edmonton resident who participated in Quebec 's two referendums in 1980 and 1995, can attest.

McAlear, who now calls Edmonton home, recalls the divisive nature of these referendums, which transformed politics into a 'religious fervour' that pitted people against each other. In both referendums, Quebec voters ultimately chose to remain within Canada, albeit by narrowing margins. Looking ahead to Alberta's referendum, political scientist Jared Wesley warns that separatism is now deeply ingrained in the province's political discourse and may persist for the foreseeable future.

However, even if Albertans vote in favor of separation, convincing the rest of Canada to support this move could prove challenging. Jeffery Rath, lawyer for the Stay Free Alberta separatist group, has criticized the way the referendum question is phrased and argues that current laws may delay a potential independence vote until 2027. Despite these challenges, polls have consistently shown that a majority of Albertans favor remaining in Canada.

Both provincial and federal politicians have expressed their support for Alberta's continued membership in the country, emphasizing the need for respect and understanding among all Canadians





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