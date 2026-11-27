More than 8,000 UCP members gather in Calgary for the party's first annual general meeting since Alberta's separation referendum, with board elections and a referendum pledge dividing members as Premier Danielle Smith seeks to unite the party.

CALGARY - Thousands of United Conservative Party members are gathering in Calgary this weekend for the party's first annual general meeting since Alberta's separation referendum.

Premier Danielle Smith faces the challenge of uniting her party less than a year before a provincial election. The event runs November 27-28, 2026. More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the two-day convention, a record turnout according to the party. UCP executive director Dustin van Vugt said the focus must now shift to common ground.

Also read Alberta Separatists Challenge Premier Smith's Unity Pledge Ahead of UCP AGM

UCP Pledge Sparks Internal Disagreement

We got to focus on the things that unite us, because we dealt with that, van Vugt said. Now it's time to move on from that part. While Albertans voted overwhelmingly to remain in Canada, disagreements over the province's relationship with Ottawa persist within the governing party. Smith has asked constituency association presidents to sign a pledge accepting the results of the referendum, but some are refusing.

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UCP member Patty Ness of Fort Macleod said she opposes the pledge requirement. I'm against her doing that. I think it's not very democratic, Ness said. Fellow party member Bonnie Henry of Claresholm warned there could be consequences if members feel their views are no longer welcome.

If the UCP absolutely doesn't want to talk about looking at things from all different directions, they'll end up without probably a good portion of their support, Henry said. Last month, high-profile separatist Jeffrey Rath was expelled from the party over what the UCP said were breaches of its code of conduct.

Party Board Elections Shape Direction

Among the most closely watched developments this weekend will be the election of eight members of the party's board of directors, with federalists and independence supporters vying for influence. Colin Aitchison, a former UCP staffer, said the board plays an important role in shaping the party's direction, including the candidate nomination process ahead of next year's provincial election. The unity side is very organized. So, I'm not too worried about a separatist takeover of the party, he said.

Aitchison said differences of opinion are common in political parties with broad memberships. Separation is just, at the end of the day, another policy issue where there is loud noise on both sides, he said. But I do think that the party itself is pretty unified. Some members attending the convention expressed support for Smith's leadership.

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Victorine Warner of Camrose said she believes the premier is doing well. I think that Danielle Smith is doing a wonderful job. I think that we need to continue to pull together, Warner said. As Smith works to reconcile differences within her own party, she is also seeking closer ties with conservative leaders in Western Canada.

Smith Seeks Western Canadian Partners

Smith was joined Friday by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson. Van Vugt said having like-minded governments in neighbouring provinces could benefit Alberta. I think this is a real opportunity for Alberta to have partners right next to us, he said.

Members will also debate controversial policy resolutions, including ending land acknowledgements at publicly funded institutions. Other resolutions aim at protecting the privacy and safety of women and girls in washrooms and change rooms, which could affect access for transgender people. Mount Royal University political science professor Lori Williams said the outcome of Saturday's board elections could have implications beyond the party's membership.

Policy Resolutions Draw Expert Scrutiny

If that party is seen as dominated by separatists, then it's going to be harder for the party to appeal to moderate conservatives, to mainstream Albertans, Williams said. Williams said she will also be watching how members respond to Smith's keynote address and subsequent opportunities to question the premier. Williams noted the government faces mounting pressure to address affordability, health care and housing after months of political attention focused on separation.

The big question is whether the premier is able to successfully pivot to focus on issues and make progress on issues that are real priorities for Albertans, Williams said. Smith is scheduled to deliver her keynote address Saturday morning. The results of the board elections that evening are expected to offer a clearer picture of how united the party is.