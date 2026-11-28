Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses 8,500 United Conservative Party members in Calgary after the province voted to stay in Canada. Divisions within the party remain over the independence referendum fallout.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is addressing about 8,500 United Conservative Party members at the party's annual general meeting in Calgary today. This is the party's first gathering since last month's independence referendum roiled the province.

Smith has said she wants to put the idea of independence in the rear-view mirror after Albertans voted overwhelmingly to stay in Canada. Last night, the crowd gave Smith a standing ovation when she briefly took the stage. But some in the crowd also offered a smattering of boos. The mixed reaction highlights lingering tensions within the party over the referendum's outcome and the direction of the UCP.

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The fallout from the referendum, and a party directive that spokespeople toe the pro-Canada line, has spurred discontent from some factions within her party. Smith is expected to address those divisions during her speech as she seeks to unify the party. British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe joined Smith onstage. They urged attendees to set aside their disagreements or risk losing political power.

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Their presence underscored the stakes for conservative unity in Western Canada. Smith, who leads the United Conservative Party, has faced pressure from both pro-independence and pro-Canada factions. The referendum, which saw Albertans vote overwhelmingly to remain in Canada, was a pivotal moment for the province. Now Smith is working to move past the divisive debate.

The annual general meeting is a key test of Smith's leadership. With 8,500 members in attendance, it is one of the largest gatherings of UCP members in recent years. The mood in the room is a mix of support and frustration, as evidenced by the standing ovation and the boos. Smith's speech today will be closely watched for how she addresses the party's internal rifts.

Leadership Test at Annual Meeting

She has already indicated she wants to focus on the future and put independence behind. But some factions are not ready to move on, and the party directive to toe the pro-Canada line has only added to the discontent. The premiers of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Lorne Doerkson and Scott Moe, have thrown their support behind Smith. They told attendees that disunity could cost conservatives political power.

Their message was clear: the party must come together or risk losing elections. As Smith takes the stage, she faces the challenge of healing a party that remains divided over one of the most consequential votes in Alberta's recent history. The coming days will show whether her call to move forward will be heeded by all members. The meeting in Calgary continues today with Smith's address as the centerpiece.

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The world is watching how Alberta's premier manages the aftermath of a referendum that could have changed the country.